Psychiatric nurses in Waterford vote for industrial action

Psychiatric nurses in Waterford have voted for strike action in a dispute over staff shortages and overcrowding.

The Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA) said on Friday that members of the orgnaisation in Waterford had voted 89 per cent in favour of industrial action up to and including strikes.

The PNA said industrial action would commence next Tuesday, February 20th.

The union said the proposed industrial action would affect services in Department of Psychiatry at University Hospital Waterford and residential units at Grangemore, St Aidens and Ard na Deise.

PNA industrial relations officer, Michael Hayes said: “This action to commence in Waterford mental health services is a direct result of continuing instances of overcrowding in the admission unit at the Department of Psychiatry, University Hospital Waterford, where lack of facilities and ongoing staff shortages and vacancies within our nursing numbers are compromising both patient care and staff safety.

“Nurses cannot continue to provide services that rely on redeployment of staff, agency staff, overtime and sheer goodwill on an almost continuous basis. They cannot ensure a level of safety for clients and staff where there is consistent and unacceptable overcrowding.

Mr Hayes said the PNA had “repeadely” brought the issues raised and the potential ramifications to management’s attention.