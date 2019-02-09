Psychiatric Nurses Association invited to talks in bid to avert strikes

The Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA) has been invited to attend talks at the Labour Court on Saturday aimed at averting a planned wave of strikes over the next fortnight.

The PNA on Friday escalated its campaign of industrial action over pay and staffing issues and announced three further 24-hour work stoppages for the week after next.

Over 40,000 members of the PNA and the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) are already set to go on strike for three days in the coming week on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The PNA said it had not been invited to attend talks at the Labour Court on Friday between the INMO and public service management aimed at finding a resolution to the current dispute.

Talks between public service management and the INMO will resume at 3.30pm on Saturday while the meeting with the PNA will commence at 5.30pm.

A major rally will take place in Dublin city centre on Saturday lunchtime in support of the nurses’ campaign for pay improvements to tackle recruitment and retention issues.

On Friday the HSE formally wrote to the Government expressing concern over patient safety issues in the event of the planned three days of strikes by nurses going ahead in the coming week.