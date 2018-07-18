Psychiatric hospital in Carlow extensively damaged by fire

St Dympna’s psychiatric hospital in Carlow was extensively damaged by fire on Wednesday morning.

A pedestrian alerted, alerted by the sound of breaking glass alerted the Fire Brigade to the fire shortly before 1am.

It is understood that five units of Carlow Fire Brigade and surrounding areas attended the fire and remained on site until 5.30am.

Staff have been sent home as a forensic examination of the buildings is expected to get underway.

The hospital on the town’s Athy Road is run by the Health Service Executive, providing non-residential psychiatric services for the population of County Carlow and County Kilkenny.

No one was injured in the fire and buildings were unoccupied at the time.

The fire was the subject of an arson attack in November 2016 when a fire also broke out in the early hours of the morning.

Carlow Fire Chief, Alan O’Neill, told KCLR News this morning that units from surrounding areas had to be called in to fight the blaze.