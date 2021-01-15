PSNI treating fire at Belfast multicultural centre as hate crime

Police are treating as arson and also a hate crime a fire which caused significant damage to a multicultural centre close to central Belfast.

The fire broke out at the Belfast Multi-Cultural Association (BMCA) building in the Donegall Pass area on Thursday night.

More than 50 firefighters were tasked to tackle the blaze which, it is suspected, began in the roof of the building.

In a social media post issued not long after the fire was discovered, the association said it had “some awful news” that “after being at the receiving end of a lot of hostility and Islamophobia for quite some time tonight BMCA is ablaze”.

Shocked

The association thanked fire crews and added: “We are heartbroken and shocked by these events but it will not deter us from any of our work: our volunteers despite being shaken are determined not to let down the communities we support.”

PSNI Chief Inspector Gavin Kirkpatrick said police received a report of the fire about 9pm on Thursday.

“It is believed this fire, which resulted in significant damage to the property, was started deliberately,” he said.

“We are also treating this incident as a hate crime and appeal to anyone with information to contact us,” added Mr Kirkpatrick.