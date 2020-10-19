PSNI to trial new ‘fit for purpose’ uniform

Police in Northern Ireland are to trial a proposed a new “fit for purpose” uniform, the PSNI chief constable Simon Byrne has announced.

Mr Byrne said that from Monday 150 officers from a range of operational positions and locations will be wearing the new uniform.

“The current uniform has been in existence since the formation of the Police Service of Northern Ireland, and, as a consequence, it is right that we should look at how effective it is almost 20 years on,” said Mr Byrne.

He added, “It is important that we equip our frontline officers with professional, modern workwear, which is fit for purpose. That’s why we are reviewing how our uniform remains practical and comfortable, in support of our officers as they perform their duties.

“In developing the new uniform options we have listened to feedback from frontline officers and the Police Federation.”

Mr Byrne said the PSNI would also listen to what the public thought about the uniform.

“As part of the pilot, we will also be working with policing and community safety partnerships to host a number of engagement events across Northern Ireland and engaging with a number of key internal and external stakeholders,” he explained.