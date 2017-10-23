PSNI launches recruitment drive for 300 new police officers

The PSNI on Monday launched a new recruitment campaign for 300 police constables.

The jobs are open to applicants eligible to work permanently in the United Kingdom – and therefore people from the South are among those who can apply.

Deputy chief constable Drew Harris, in announcing the new recruitment drive, said, “The role of a police officer is a challenging and rewarding career, but it is not just a job, it is a vocation.”

“Policing with the community is at the very centre of everything we do as a police service and I encourage anyone who would like to make a real difference within their community to consider a career in policing,” he added.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland is committed to being representative of the community we serve and welcomes applications from across all sections of the community,” said Mr Harris.

The training period for applicants who must be aged between 18 and 57 is 23 weeks. The pay rate for students is £19,578 per annum. On completion of training new constables are paid £22,896 a year, with an extra annual allowance of £3,200.