PSNI launch murder inquiry after death of woman in Enniskillen

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a woman in Co Fermanagh.

Detectives from the PSNI’s major investigation team launched a murder inquiry on Tuesday following the death of 59-year-old Pauline Kilkenny at her home in the Cornacully Road area of Enniskillen.

The man was arrested on suspicion of murder, of possession of cannabis and theft of a motor vehicle. He remains in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, who is leading the investigation, said Ms Kilkenny’s body was discovered in her home by her sister at around 1 pm on Tuesday after concerns were raised when she didn’t turn up at work.

“Contents of the victim’s handbag and her car had also been removed from the property. A post-mortem examination has yet to take place but I am treating this as murder,” he said.

“My thoughts go out to the victim’s family, including her sister who will no doubt have been left traumatised by the discovery of her sister’s body,” said Det Ch Insp Caldwell.

He appealed to anyone with information to bring it forward to the PSNI.