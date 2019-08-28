PSNI investigating sudden death of baby girl in Lurgan

Police in Lurgan, Co Armagh say they are investigating the sudden death of a baby girl.

The PSNI said on Wednesday that a 23-year-man was arrested in connection with the death of the infant in the Lurgan area.

“A 23 year old man was arrested on suspicion of child cruelty, possession of a class A drug and possession of a class B drug. He has subsequently been released on police bail pending further enquiries,” said Detective Inspector Dave Hodge.

The officer added that police inquiries were continuing. “A post mortem examination will take place in due course and there are no further details at this time,” he said.