PSNI investigating security alert in Derry after van hijacking

PSNI in Derry are investigating a scene of security alert on Monday after a van was hijacked by three masked men who threw an object in the back of it before abandoning it.

The incident comes after a car bomb exploded outside the city’s courthouse on Saturday night. Five men are being questioned in connection with the attack.

A white transit van was stolen just before 11.30am. Police are putting in place cordons in the Circular Road area of the city, and they anticipate significant disruption to the local community.

“We understand the effect this will have on the local community, but we will not take any chances when it comes to keeping people safe,” Superindendent Gordon McCalmont said.