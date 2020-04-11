PSNI investigating cash-in-transit robberies in Belfast

Police in the North are appealing for witnesses to two armed robberies of cash-in-transit vehicles in west Belfast on Saturday morning.

Shortly after 10.10am it was reported to the PSNI that a man armed with a knife, threatened a cash in transit employee outside a supermarket on Kennedy Way.

The man made off with a cash box which he dropped a short distance away before making off in a white coloured Peugeot 208 car that is believed was driven by an accomplice.

A PSNI statement said the armed man is described as being aged in his late 20s, approximately 175cm (5ft 9), slim build, and was wearing a dark coloured baseball cap and light coloured zip-up jacket.

A short time later it was reported that a man, armed with a knife, threatened a cash in transit employee outside a shop on Glen Road.

He made off with a cash box in a white coloured Peugeot 208 car down the Glen Road towards the Monagh bypass.

Det Sgt McCallum said: “We are investigating a link between these incidents and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed either incident or anyone who saw a white Peugeot car being driven erratically in the area this morning to call detectives on 101 quoting reference 604 or 608 11/04/20. I am aware that a number of members of the public were in the area when these incidents took place and I would also be keen for anyone with mobile phone footage or any drivers with dashcams who were in the area this morning to check their footage and to get in contact if they have recorded any footage which might help.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”