Protesting farmers and tractors block Dublin city centre streets

There was traffic chaos in Dublin city centre on Tuesday evening after protesting farmers and their tractors blocked off streets in the vicinity of the Dáil

Farmers are protesting in over the prices they are receiving for their produce. Hundreds of farmers and tractors are involved in the protest .

The independent farmers vowed on Tuesday evening to continue their blockade until Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed agreed to meet them.

Paraic Brady, who is one of two defendants in a High Court injunction taken by C&D Foods to stop protesters outside their premises, said he hopes to present a letter to Mr Creed outlining the demands of the protest.

The demands outlined in the letter include the immediate implementation of effective policies to achieve adequate family farm income, a formal beginning of discussions by the beef taskforce and the implementation of a climate change policy that “supports farmers remaining on their land”.The taskforce was one of the main outcomes of an agreement reached after meat plant blockaded by farmers.

Gardaí negotiating with some of the farmers following a stand-off near St Stephens’ Green earlier on Tuesday expressed concern that a small minority of those attending the protest might attempt to storm the Dáil. The independent farmers negotiating on behalf of the protest said this was not their intention .

Many of the farmers said they felt disillusioned with the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) and have decided to protest independently.

Gardai at one point on Tuesday evening conceded to remove the barriers blocking entry to Leinster House and allow protesters to drive through on the condition that they would not stop outside the Dáil. However, the barriers have not yet been removed and up to a hundred tractors remain stopped on nearby roads.

One of the women protesting said: “The intention was to drive by Leinster House and go straight home, but now they’ve blocked off our entry. We’re prepared to stay here all day if we have to.”

“Rural Ireland seems to stop here at the edge of St Stephens’ Green,” another protester said. “It doesn’t even go as far as the M50 anymore. We’re here fighting for rural Ireland — the sustenance of rural Ireland. We’ve lost our post offices, our pubs, everything is affected. I’m a ground down beef farmer and I’ll be a rarity in the next few years — we’re just disappearing,” he said.

A big concern among many of the protesters was getting the beef taskforce fully started.

A farmer named Garrett, who travelled from Roscommon for the protest, said: “We feel that unless we start to make a stand now, the issue is just going to be washed into the ground. They’re all about promises and talk but there has been absolutely no action from them.”

The protest comes after bitter and protracted series of pickets outside beef processing firms earlier this year by famers protesting over the low prices being paid for cattle.

“It’s a pity that we’ve had to come to Dublin in such numbers but we’re sending a message to the people of Dublin that they can’t survive without us. It’s time to change,” one farmer said.

“The Government needs to sit down and work on a plan that makes it viable for everybody to survive. We can’t exist like this,” he added.

The protest was organised by a number of individual farmers and is independent of any of the main farming representative organisations.

A woman who only gave her name as Monica, and described herself as a full time suckler and sheep farmer from east Galway, said the issue of prices for farm produce has gone far beyond beef farmers.

She said the collapse in revenues for farms was part of a wider economic collapse in rural Ireland.

“It’s all of rural Ireland. It’s even shops, schools, anyone who is employed in rural Ireland. They’re going to close down. The Government wants to plant the whole of rural Ireland and move everyone to Dublin,” she said.

“We’re not making ends meet and young people are not even enticed to farm because you need another job along with it.”