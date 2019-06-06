Protesters rally in Dublin against Trump visit

Several hundred people have gathered in Dublin city centre for a protest opposing US president Donald Trump’s visit to Ireland.

More than 40 groups, political parties, and civil society organisations are taking part in the protest, co-ordinated under the umbrella group Stop Trump Ireland.

From late Thursday afternoon a 6m-tall inflatable Trump baby blimp was raised over the Garden of Remembrance, where protesters gathered for the demonstration.

The blimp is on loan from London. Protesters received permission to float the nappy-wearing Trump blimp in the city centre from the Irish Aviation Authority.

Political parties who are joining the protest include the Green Party, Sinn Féin, the Social Democrats, People Before Profit, and Solidarity. Other groups involved include the Irish Council for Civil Liberties, campaign group Uplift, and trade union Unite.

Protest against President Trump’s visit in Dublin, starting from the Garden of Remembrance at 6pm pic.twitter.com/tjX42URCtN — Jack Power (@jackpowerIT) June 6, 2019

In a statement on the Facebook page for the event, organisers said: “Donald Trump is a threat to us all.

“As a coalition of progressive campaigners and activists we all say Trump is not welcome in Ireland!

“We call on the Irish Government, which claims to be progressive, to make this clear to Donald Trump and to ensure that no public money, so urgently needed for the housing and health crisis, is spent on this visit.”

Several protests

The demonstration is one of several planned for the US president’s trip, his first official visit to Ireland.

In Shannon, a small number of protesters continued to man a “peace camp” outside of Shannon Airport, which will continue until Mr Trump leaves tomorrow.

Up to 200 people attended a protest on Wednesday outside the airport to oppose Mr Trump’s visit to Ireland. After arriving at the airport on Wednesday, Mr Trump held a meeting there with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, before travelling to his golf resort in Doonbeg, Co Clare.

US president Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive back at Shannon Airport in Ireland. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

The US president travelled to France for D-Day commemorations early on Thursday before returning to Ireland this evening, where he is due to hold a dinner for guests including Irish officials at the Trump International Golf Links and Hotel in Doonbeg.