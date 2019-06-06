Protest against Trump visit to take place in Dublin

Protesters are gathering at Dublin’s Garden of Remembrance ahead of a demonstration against US president Donald Trump’s visit to Ireland.

The protest is due to start at the Garden of Remembrance at 6pm. It was organised by an umbrella organisation named Stop Trump Ireland, which includes Extinction Rebellion Ireland, Democrats Abroad Ireland and the Union of Students in Ireland as members, among other groups.

In a statement on the Facebook page for the event, organisers said: “Donald Trump is a threat to us all.

“As a coalition of progressive campaigners and activists we all say Trump is not welcome in Ireland!

“We call on the Irish Government, which claims to be progressive, to make this clear to Donald Trump and to ensure that no public money, so urgently needed for the housing and health crisis, is spent on this visit.”

The demonstration is one of several planned for the US president’s trip, his first official visit to Ireland.

The Dublin protest is due to include the now-famous Trump baby blimp, which has previously appeared at protests in London.

Up to 200 people attended a protest on Wednesday outside Shannon Airport to oppose Mr Trump’s visit to Ireland. After arriving at the airport on Wednesday, Mr Trump held a meeting there with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, before travelling to his golf resort in Doonbeg, Co Clare.

The US president travelled to France for D-Day commemorations early on Thursday and is due to return back to Ireland this evening, where he will hold a dinner for guests including Irish officials at the Trump International Golf Links and Hotel in Doonbeg.