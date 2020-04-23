Proposals for traffic calming measures on roads in north and west Dublin outlined

Fingal County Council has proposed putting “traffic calming measures”, such as speed ramps, road signs and markings, on 12 roads across north and west Co Dublin.

The proposals, which are subject to a public consultation, will affect people in Donabate, Swords, Rush, Castleknock, Blanchardstown, Ongar, Malahide, Sutton and Portmarnock.

The plans for the proposals are only available online on the council website due to Covid-19 restrictions, Fingal County Council said.

In the Dublin 15 area, the council has proposed placing two traffic calming ramps at Castleknock Drive, three ramps at Glenville Road in Blanchardstown, four speed cushions at Manorsfield Road in Ongar, one ramp at Barnwell Road in Ongar and one ramp at Diswellstown Road in Castleknock.

In the Swords-Balbriggan operational area, the local authority intends to place three ramps in Donabate at Carrsmill/Rahillion, two ramps on the Brackenstown Road in Swords, one raised table junction ramp at the junction of Portrane Road and Beaverstown Road and two ramps at the avenue of St Catherine’s National school in Rush.

In the Malahide-Howth operational area, proposals include a ramp and a set of traffic calming cushions on Strand Road in Sutton, one table top ramp at Back Road at Castlefield in Malahide and two sets of traffic calming speed cushions at Station Road in Portmarnock.

Members of the public who wish to make a submission in relation to the Dublin 15 proposals should address them to the Administrative Officer, Castleknock-Mulhuddart Area, Operations Department, Fingal County Council, Grove Road, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15. Submissions must be made before 4:30pm on Tuesday, May 26th.

Representations in relation to proposals for the Swords-Balbriggan operational area must be made before 4:30pm on May 22nd, to the Senior Executive Officer, Balbriggan Swords Area, Operations Department, Fingal County Council, Grove Road, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15.

And submissions in relation to the the proposals for the Malahide-Howth operational area can may be made either online on the council website, or in writing to the administrative officer, Howth-Malahide Operational Area, Operations Department, Fingal County Council, Grove Road, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15. The deadline for these submissions 4:30pm on Tuesday, May 26.