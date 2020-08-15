Prominent businessman and GAA sponsor dies in crash
‘A giant of generosity’: Derry GAA pays tribute to Hugh McWilliams
Derry GAA paid tribute to Hugh McWilliams: “He was unstinting in his support for county, club and community”.
A Co Derry businessman has died in a road accident this weekend.
Hugh McWilliams, aged in his 60s, was driving a car which crashed on the Five Mile Straight in Draperstown on Friday.
His firm, H&A Mechanical Services, sponsors GAA club St Colm’s in Ballinascreen and Derry’s county GAA teams.
Derry GAA said he was a “giant of generosity”. It added: “He was unstinting in his support for county, club and community.
“The GAA was a way of life for Hugh and his untimely death will be a shock across the county.”
The PSNI said they were called to the scene of a single vehicle road traffic collision on Friday about 1.10pm and enquiries were continuing. – PA