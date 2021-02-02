Progress in Ireland on Covid-19 ‘particularly fragile’, says Nphet

Progress in reducing the level of Covid-19 in Ireland is “particularly fragile,” the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has warned the Government.

In a letter sent to Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly last week, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said that despite recent improvements, “progress in terms of case number reduction should be seen as particularly fragile at this time with a critical need to sustain over the coming weeks”.

The current situation represents “an ongoing and significant threat to all key public health priorities”, he wrote.

“While the extraordinary efforts of the people of Ireland are currently being maintained, much more progress must be achieved and sustained over the coming weeks in suppressing this disease in our communities in order to significantly mitigate its profound detrimental impact on all key public health priorities.”

The letter also contains advice on “key areas requiring clear and concerted communication”, including the risk factors for spreading the disease and super spreader events, at home socialising and unnecessary attendance at work.

It recommended that there should be a focus on increasing compliance with self-isolation, “with strong consideration as to whether the current supports offered to people self-isolating are sufficient for maximising compliance with this key behaviour”.

The letter warned that there is “extreme pressure on critical care”, with the number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care units “very high and static” with “a significant amount of critical care outreach and non-invasive ventilation... also being provided outside of the ICU setting”.

The fragility of the situation, Dr Holohan wrote, is “underscored” by the increasing dominance of the UK B117 variant which he said is “substantially more transmissible”. According to the letter, the prevalence of the variant has risen from 58 per cent in the second week of the year to 63 per cent the following week.

It states that the virus is declining at a rate of between -7 and -9 per cent per day, meaning it halves every 8-10 days. The reproduction number - the number of people infected by each case - is currently estimated at between 0.4 and 0.7.

The average number of close contacts per confirmed case - a key measure Nphet examines to get an idea of the level of socialisation - is 2.1.

“A range of data indicate that mobility across society continues to hold at a reduced level, although substantially higher than that seen in spring 2020.”

There continues to be a very significant impact on the most vulnerable in society, he wrote, with high incidence in long-term care settings and among vulnerable groups. “As a consequence of of both the number and scale of outbreaks in these settings, we are continuing to see high levels of mortality”.

According to the letter, Nphet has reviewed the evidence for the role of vitamin D in favourable outcomes for those infected with Covid-19. However, while it found that there is “circumstantial evidence... to suggest an association, to date there is insufficient high-quality evidence to support any change to existing recommendations”.