Private school says Beacon Hospital said vaccination of its staff ‘had HSE permission’

The private school at the centre of the Beacon Hospital Covid-19 vaccine controversy has insisted it was assured by the hospital that the vaccination of 20 teachers and staff “had HSE permission” and was appropriate.

Last week, 20 teachers and staff in St Gerard’s, a fee-paying school just outside Bray, Co Wicklow, received “leftover” vaccines in the private hospital. The children of Beacon chief executive Michael Cullen attend the school.

St Gerard’s School had declined to comment to date but it in a letter to parents on Tuesday that the individuals in the school who dealt with the matter and those who received the vaccines did so in good faith.

“The fact that the board of the Beacon hospital has now confirmed that the decision to offer the vaccines ‘was not in line with the sequencing guidelines in place from the HSE’ is deeply concerning,” said John Behan, chairman of the school’s board of directors.

A spokeswoman for the Beacon had no comment on Tuesday when asked about the claim of HSE permission, saying all matters linked to its vaccination programme were subject to a review by Eugene McCague, former managing partner of Arthur Cox solicitors.

Mr Behan said the school’s board apologised for the school’s role in the affair, saying it “appreciates the hurt and anger that has been caused” in the school and the wider community. “The board will work to rebuild trust and will ensure that no incident like this can happen again.”

Mr Behan set out the sequence of events one week ago that led to 20 teachers and staff receiving vaccines at the Beacon, an incident that prompted severe criticism of the hospital by Taoiseach Micheál Martin and led to calls for the removal of Mr Cullen from his post.

His letter sets out how the vaccinations were organised via phone calls and text messages over the course of 45 minutes in the afternoon of Tuesday, March 23rd when five and then more surplus vaccines became available.

“It is important to state that no person acting on behalf of the school sought early access to vaccines under the vaccination programme being run by the Beacon Hospital or by any other hospital.

“On the contrary, the school received unsolicited contact from the CEO of the Beacon Hospital at approximately 4.15pm on Tuesday last…to see whether five members of staff would be available at short notice to receive vaccines which would go to waste if not used by 6.00pm that evening.

“It was explained to the school that these doses were left over as a result of a scheduling error involving a vaccination clinic at the hospital which had run that day.”

Mr Behan said the principal of the Junior School was assured on this call and subsequently “that the use of vaccines in this manner, which would otherwise go to waste, was appropriate and had HSE permission”. He added: “The need for urgency was emphasised.”

The school received a further text and phone call from the hospital over the following 45 minutes informing it that an additional five doses were identified. At 5pm the school was told that a further 10 doses had been identified, bringing the number of doses to 20.

The school employs over 100 staff, Mr Behan said. With limited time available, the principal of the Junior School and the headmaster of the Secondary School each contacted a number of staff and “organised for 10 from each school to travel to the hospital” for vaccines.

“The board appreciates that during the current pandemic, the administration of vaccines is a matter of great sensitivity and importance.

“However, we are satisfied that the individuals in the school who dealt with this matter and those who received the vaccines did so in good faith, having had a number of assurances that using the vaccines in this manner in order to avoid waste had HSE permission.”

Meanwhile, Mr Cullen is facing a lawyer’s review of the decision to vaccinate teachers from the private school as the hospital board comes under mounting Government pressure to deal decisively with the affair.

As Taoiseach Micheál Martin on Monday hit out at the private hospital in Dublin, saying its actions were “repugnant”, the Beacon board apologised unreservedly on Monday evening for the “upset caused by the vaccination of teachers” from St Gerard’s School.

But the hospital directors, in their statement released on Monday evening, stopped short of any immediate public sanction against Mr Cullen, and moved instead to seek an independent review by Eugene McCague, the former head of Arthur Cox solicitors.

The board said Mr McCague has been asked to “ascertain all of the facts” associated with the operation of the hospital vaccination centre, in line with its responsibility to ensure due process.

The Beacon’s controlling shareholder is businessman Denis O’Brien. “Upon completion of the review, the non-executive members of the board will consider its findings and will at that time take any necessary actions required,” said the statement released on behalf of the board.

A spokeswoman for the Beacon had no comment on any deadline for the review and no comment when asked whether the board was committed to publishing Mr McCague’s findings.

The debacle has already led the Government to suspend the hospital’s vaccination programme. In its statement, however, the board noted that its vaccination centre was “fitted out, staffed, operated and funded” by the hospital in line with its commitment “to assist the national effort” to combat the pandemic.

But Mr Martin launched a sharp attack on the hospital’s conduct, saying what had happened was “very, very wrong” and unacceptable. “It is repugnant to people that something like that would have happened,” he told reporters.

“That’s why the administration of vaccine [at the Beacon Hospital] has been suspended. The vaccines belong to the people of Ireland and prioritisation to date has been given to the most vulnerable.”

Mr Martin was speaking in Croke Park at the launch of the Government’s new plan aimed at reviving rural Ireland

Records in the Register of Lobbying show that Mr Cullen lobbied Stephen Donnelly last year soon after he took office as Minister for Health.

Mr Cullen’s call with the minister was to “discuss how future models of public body interaction with private hospitals could be structured”. The aim was to “deliver maximum benefit for patients and more value for money for the State while also allowing the hospitals to plan for this appropriately.”

Meanwhile, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly, speaking in the Dáil before the Beacon statement was released, said what had happened there “stank of privilege”.

He said a letter was being sent to the board asking for a full account and “whether other vaccines in the care of the Beacon Hospital have gone outside of prioritisation”.

“These vaccines do not belong to the Beacon Hospital or to any hospital; they belong to the Irish people,” he added.