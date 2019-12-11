‘Pristine’ waterways: Ireland’s best rivers

The EPA has named the 22 “pristine” river sites where conditions were among the “best of the best” in a landmark, six-year report published on Tuesday.

But which rivers take the plaudits?

* the Behanagh river north west of Carrigeen in Co Limerick;

* the Funshion river at Brackbaun bridge in Co Limerick;

* the Glengarriff river at a bridge west of Skehill in Co Cork;

* the Blackwater river at Gearha Bridge in Co Kerry;

* the Flesk river at two sampling stations, Poulgorm Bridge and a bridge near Glenfesk in Co Kerry;

* the Camcor river at Coneyburrow Bridge in Co Offaly;

* Roscomore stream at Aghagurty Bridge in Co Offaly;

* the Boleyneendorish river at Pollboy Co Galway;

* the Owendullagh river in Co Galway at two locations, the ford at Derreen and a bridge south east of Killafeen;

* the Glenumera river at two sites in Co Mayo, north of Glendavock and one km south of Doo Lough;

* the Yellow river in Foxford Co Mayo at a ford near Corlee;

* the Eignagh river at a bridge south of lough Talt in Co Sligo;

* the Glenree river east of Cloonta in Co Mayo;

* the Owensallagh river at a bridge southeast of Gurteen in Co Cavan;

* the Owenveagh river at Glenveagh Cottege in Co Donegal;

* the Cronaniv Burn river at a bridge near Dunlewy Lough;

* the Bulba river 500 metres upstream of the Owenwee River.