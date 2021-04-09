Prince remembered for his ‘important contribution’ to Irish-British relations

President Michael D Higgins has conveyed condolences “on behalf of the people of Ireland” to the British royal family on the death of Prince Philip at the age of 99.

Mr Higgins said he learned with great sadness of the death on Friday of the Duke of Edinburgh whose “distinctive presence and unique sense of humour” put people at ease. For more than 60 years Prince Philip served the British people with an “unfailing commitment”.

Mr Higgins described Prince Philip as a “steadfast support” to Queen Elizabeth II, accompanying her on visits to Northern Ireland and on her historic State visit to Ireland in 2011.

“I recall with a special appreciation how welcome he made Sabina and I feel in 2014, when I was making the first State visit by an Irish head of State to the United Kingdom,” Mr Higgins said, adding the visits would continue to symbolise shared “friendship, peace and a sustainable future” between neighbouring islands.

President Higgins also noted the impact of Prince Philip’s Duke of Edinburgh Award which inspired and co-operated with Gaisce – the President’s award – in recognising youth accolades in Northern Ireland and elsewhere.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said his thoughts and prayers were with Queen Elizabeth and the people of the UK.

“The commitment of the royal family to Irish-British relations is an important part of the work we do together – and today we pay tribute to Prince Philip’s own important contribution,” he said. Ireland remembers the “historic and important” royal State visit in 2011, which was a “key moment in our bilateral relations”, the Taoiseach said.

Northern Ireland

The North’s First Minister and DUP leader Arlene Foster said she felt a deep sadness at Prince Philip’s death. This sadness was shared by countless others in Northern Ireland, she said. The Duke of Edinburgh had a “strong interest” in Northern Ireland, and he had a “profound and positive impact on thousands of our young people who found their purpose, passion and place in the world through participation in the Duke of Edinburgh Awards”, she said.

Deputy First Minister and Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O’Neill extended her “sincere condolences” to the Queen and her family. President of the party, Mary Lou McDonald, echoed her sentiments and offered sympathies to “those of a British identity on our island for whom his death will be felt as a great loss”.

Leader of the SDLP party, Colum Eastwood, praised the prince for his role in promoting reconciliation between Britain and Ireland.

“Philip and his family were directly affected by the conflict on this island and between these islands… He had a part to play in sustaining the new bond of shared endeavour across these islands,” he said. For the people in the North who feel a special connection with the royal family, he said: “We understand your pain and feel the weight of your loss.”

Meanwhile, Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland, Eamon Martin, offered his prayers to the Queen and her family. His 2011 visit to Ireland stands out as a “cherished moment of peace and reconciliation”.