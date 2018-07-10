Prince Harry tells Taoiseach Dublin trip is ‘business really’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have arrived in Dublin for a two-day visit to Ireland.

After touching down at Dublin Airport on Tuesday afternoon, the royal couple’s first port of call was Government Buildings, where they were welcomed to Ireland by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

The visit has been described as a ‘mini-moon’ but Prince Harry told Mr Varadkar: “It’s business really”.

During their meeting, Mr Varadkar and the royals discussed family, rugby and the weather - a carpet of scorched grass greeted the visitors to Merrion Street, which the Taoiseach explained was the result of the ongoing drought.

Mr Varadkar gave the couple a tour of his offices, starting with the building’s corner which was laid by the prince’s great-great-great grandfather Edward VII in April 1904. The couple were led up the ceremonial staircase where they observed the famous stained glass window, called ‘My Four Green Fields’.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are greeted by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at Government Buildings on Tuesday. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Pool/AFP/Getty Images.

Mr Varadkar explained that the window, designed by artist Evie Hone in 1939, depicts the four provinces of Ireland. Prince Harry asked Mr Varadkar which province he was from, and he replied: “Leinster, of course. I’m a Dublin man.”

The Taoiseach noted that he was only in the prince's company on one previous occasion, at an Ireland v England rugby match.

Visitors’ book

Mr Varadkar invited his guests to sign the visitors’ book which the prince did after some hesitation as to whether he should let his wife go first or not.

Ms Markle gave small push in the direction of the book but even after scribbling, the prince was still unsure.

“I never write it big enough,” he said before passing on the pen.

Ms Markle took great care signing her first foreign visitors’ book as an official member of the royal family, leading the prince to declare: “You do it much nicer than me.”

The couple then moved on to a reception at Glencairn - the British ambassador’s residence in south Dublin.

Among those attending were Tánaiste Simon Coveney and his Cabinet colleagues Charlie Flanagan, Simon Harris, Richard Bruton and Josepha Madigan. Other politicians present included the Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, Labour leader Brendan Howlin and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan.

Former taoiseach Enda Kenny, former president Mary Robinson and Lord Mayor of Dublin Nial Ring were also in attendance.

Other guests included designer Orla Kiely, cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan, retired rugby player Brian O’Driscoll, actor Amy Huberman, actor Moe Dunford, activist Sineád Burke, Olympic sailor Annalise Murphy, jockey Ruby Walsh, Leinster coach Leo Cullen, Irish rugby international Gary Ringrose, paralympian Noelle Linehan and Greencore chief executive Patrick Coveney.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at Dublin Airport on Tuesday on their first royal engagement overseas as a married couple. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times.

World Cup

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex travelled “at the request of her Majesty’s government” but will return to Britain ahead of the World Cup semi-final between England and Croatia on Wednesday.

Harry and Meghan are scheduled to visit Croke Park and the Book of Kells at Trinity College. They will also meet President Michael D Higgins during their trip. They are also due visit the Famine Memorial on Custom House Quay before moving on to EPIC, the Irish Emigration Museum, where they will learn of the millions of Irish people who have emigrated across the world.

Other items on the itinerary include a visit to DogPatch Labs while in the CHQ building and a summer party at the British ambassador’s residence where they will meet people from across Ireland’s arts, sports, military and social enterprise sectors.

A spokeswoman for An Garda Síochána said a “comprehensive policing and security plan” is in place for all events attended by gardaí but that she was unable to discuss the details of the couple’s visit to Dublin for operation reasons.

The programme follows Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall’s visit to Cork and Kerry last month. In 2011, Queen Elizabeth became the first British Monarch to visit Ireland since her grandfather King George V’s visit in 1911.

Tourism Ireland says the visit is good news for tourism as Great Britain is an important market, delivering 47 per cent of all overseas visitors and around 28 per cent of all overseas revenue.