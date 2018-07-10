Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive in Dublin

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have arrived in Dublin for a two-day visit to Ireland.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex travelled “at the request of her Majesty’s government” but will return to Britain ahead of the World Cup semi-final between England and Croatia on Wednesday.

Harry and Meghan are scheduled to visit Croke Park and the Book of Kells at Trinity College. They will meet with President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar during their official trip, their first to the country since they got married in May.

They are also due visit the Famine Memorial on Custom House Quay before moving on to EPIC, the Irish Emigration Museum, where they will learn of the millions of Irish people who have emigrated across the world.

Other items on the itinerary include a visit to DogPatch Labs while in the CHQ building and a summer party at the British ambassador’s residence where they will meet people from across Ireland’s arts, sports, military and social enterprise sectors.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at Dublin Airport on Tuesday on their first royal engagement overseas as a married couple. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times.

A spokeswoman for An Garda Síochána said a “comprehensive policing and security plan” is in place for all events attended by gardaí but that she was unable to discuss the details of the couple’s visit to Dublin for operation reasons.

The programme follows Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall’s visit to Cork and Kerry last month. In 2011 Queen Elizabeth became the first British Monarch to visit Ireland since her grandfather King George V’s visit in 1911.

Tourism Ireland says the visit is good news for tourism as Great Britain is an important market, delivering 47 per cent of all overseas visitors and around 28 per cent of all overseas revenue.