Prince Charles declines spicy food before stepping into famine hut
Royal greeted by entrepreneurs and academics on visit to University College Cork
Prince Charles exits a model of a famine bothán during his visit to UCC. Photograph: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision.
Prince Charles speaks to UCC president Prof Patick O’Shea during a visit to the university on Thursday. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images.
In the sunshine at University College Cork (UCC) Prince Charles laughs with entrepreneurs Fiona Edwards Murphy and Dr Padraig Whelan, who show him a beehive and some new technology they have developed - the ApisProtect which monitor apian health.
The prince seems to be having a great time, discussing beekeeping and his desire to make chestnut honey.
“He loves the bees,” says a journalistic colleague.
Within the college he speaks to Joanne O’Riordan, the disability rights activist, about her work and the technology in her wheelchair. He meets social entrepreneur Emily Duffy, who has devised a special sleeping bag for homeless people and Young Scientist of the Year Simon Meehan.
The prince is also gifted the sheet music of a harp composition created in his honour by Dr Fiachra Ó Corragáin . Not a fan of spicy food, he declines a sample from Rebel Chile founder Paul Moore, but he asks where the name comes from.
“We’re called the rebel county,” says Moore, but he doesn’t, it seems, elaborate.
This trip goes to personal places. The prince is shown a page in the Great Book of Ireland written by Ted Hughes, the late poet laureate who once read him bedtime stories.
Then the veteran historian John A Murphy tells him the fraught history of UCC’s statue of his great great grandmother, Queen Victoria. Formerly buried in the president’s garden, it is now displayed openly without the once necessary bullet proof-glass.
“And looking all the better for it,” says Murphy.