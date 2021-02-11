Primary school teachers back proposed new public service pay agreement

Primary school teachers have strongly backed the proposed new public service pay agreement in a ballot.

The union representing primary school teachers, the INTO, said the proposed deal was backed by 80.6 per cent. It said the turnout in the online ballot was just over 59 per cent.

The union’s leadership had urged members to support the proposed new pay agreement which was negotiated in December.

The union maintained the proposed new agreement addressed a number of key issues which had been viewed as priorities by its members over the last decade: remuneration for recent entrants to the profession, general pay rises and allowances for principals and deputy principals.

INTO general secretary John Boyle said on Thursday:”For 10 years, pay equality has been the key priority for this union, with members showing incredible solidarity and support for their colleagues who entered the profession since 2011. In incremental steps, this agreement and its predecessors have finally ended future career earnings’ losses and have restored pay equality, our agreed objective set by our members. “

“During the pandemic we have seen our school leaders demonstrate an extraordinary commitment to their roles, organising phases of remote learning and reopening our schools in challenging circumstances last September. Thirteen years ago, an independent body acknowledged the value of our primary school principals, who are paid considerably less than their second-level colleagues and recommended an increase in their pay.

“For 13 years, we have pursued this payment for our school leaders and we look forward to finally delivering this through the sectoral bargaining fund on February 1st, 2022.”

The proposed new agreement provides for a 1 per cent pay rise in October 2021 and a further 1 per cent rise in October 2022.

There is also another pool of money, equivalent to a further 1 per cent pay increase, being set aside to deal with issues, pay claims or outstanding awards in particular parts of the public service.

On Wednesday second-level teachers represented by the trade union ASTI decisively rejected the proposed agreement in a ballot of members.

A third education trade union, the Teachers’ Union of Ireland has strongly recommended to members that they reject the proposed agreement. It has not yet finalised arrangements for its ballot.

The country’s largest trade union, Siptu, is scheduled to announce the results of a ballot of its public service members on the proposed agreement on Thursday afternoon. It has urged members to back the proposed deal.