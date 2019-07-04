‘Priests have feelings as well as votes’, says ACP after Varadkar’s ‘sinning priest’ comment

The co-founder of the Association of Catholic Priests has said political parties would “do well to remember that priests have feelings as well as votes” following Taoiseach Leo Varakdar’s comments comparing Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin to a secretly sinning priest.

During tetchy exchanges on questions about the cost of capital projects in the Dáil on Wednesday, Mr Varadkar said: “I am always amused and bemused that Deputy Martin likes to accuse me of being partisan and personal yet as is evidenced by his name-calling today, he is very capable of being partisan and personalised himself.

“He kind of reminds me of one of those parish priests who preaches from the altar telling us how to avoid sin while secretly going behind the altar and engaging in any amount of sin himself.”

Fr Brendan Hoban said priests, along with their parishioners and friends have feelings and votes, and that “an apology might be advised.” Speaking to The Irish Times he wondered if Mr Varadkar would have said such a thing about a Church of Ireland minister.

The bishop of Waterford and Lismore, Alphonsus Cullinan , described the Taoiseach’s comments as “very hurtful.”

Bishop Cullinan said the comment was unfortunate and it was ironic that it should come the day before a structured dialogue meeting, involving Mr Varadkar, Government members and representatives of the churches of other faiths and of non-confessional bodies, takes place at Dublin Castle.

“Now we have one particular religion being singled out for crass treatment.”

He said he was standing up for priests around the country. “I am saying well done, you’re doing a great job, keep going.”

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Today with Sean O’Rourke Show, the bishop said the vast majority of priests work “so hard” and ordinary people are deeply offended “by the comment from the head of parliament.”

It was not balanced treatment, he said. When asked if the Taoiseach should apologise for the comment, Bishop Cullinan said it was up to Mr Varadakar to clarify.

The situation was very unfortunate and he hoped it would not be repeated. Bringing in the church “out of the blue” when speaking about the Fianna Fáil leader, was “unprovoked.”

“I don’t know why he did that.”

He urged priests not to be upset by the comment as “the majority of people love their priests.”