Priests’ group calls for end to referendum campaigners speaking at Mass

The Association of Catholic Priests (ACP)has called for an end to the practice of allowing referendum campaigners to speak at Mass.

In a statement, the association said it was “concerned” that in the run up to the referendum on the Eighth Amendment, some parishes were allowing their pulpits to be used by campaigners.

The ACP said such a practice would be regarded by some Church-going Catholics as “inappropriate and insensitive” and “an abuse of the Eucharist.”

It said that while it fully endorses “the Catholic teaching that all human life, from beginning to end, is sacred”, it also recognises that “human life is complex, throwing up situations that are more often grey than black and white and that demand from us a sensitive, non-judgemental, pastoral approach.”

“There is undoubtedly a moral content to this referendum, but as with many other issues, there are also social, political and pastoral dimensions.”

It said that as as an association made up of unmarried, childless men, “we are not best placed to be in any way dogmatic on this issue.”

The association said it encouraged people to find out what exactly they are being asked to vote for, and what the consequences of their vote may be.

“Having done that to the best of our ability, and following it with the, often painful and difficult, task of consulting our conscience, let us cast our vote.

“A vote cast in accordance with each person’s conscience, whatever the result, deserves the respect of all,” it said.

The ACP is a voluntary association of Roman Catholic clergy in Ireland. It was established in 2010 with the objective of having “a forum, and a voice to reflect, discuss and comment on issues affecting the Irish Church and society today.”

One of its founders, Fr Tony Flannery, was disciplined and banned from public ministry by the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith in 2012 for views he expressed on Catholic teachings in areas such as sexuality, contraception and the role of women in the church.