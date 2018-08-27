Presidential hopefuls petition councillors in Co Meath

Councillors in Meath have begun hearing petitions from would-be candidates for the presidency, including businessman Gavin Duffy and Navan-based musician Jimmy Smith.

Meath County Council is also due to hear at the meeting in Navan from Senator Joan Freeman, founder of the Pieta House suicide prevention charity, Roscommon farmer John Groarke and artist Kevin Sharkey. Marilyn Monroe impersonator Sarah Louise Mulligan, Patrick Feeney and Marie Goretti Moylan are also scheduled to address the petition meeting on Monday.

Mr Smith spoke of the homelessness crisis and mental health issues and also said he would like to see two articles restored to the Constitution which would allow the removal of ministers for incompetence.

“It is my belief that the president can and should hold the government to account. I see nothing in the constitution which disallows this,” said Mr Smith.

He said it seemed to him there was a “vast chasm” between the political parties, the Dáil, and citizens.

“There seems to be a lot of disenfranchised people in our republic at the moment.”

Mr Smith, who said he had played for the thousands of people who supported the Stand 4 Truth demonstration in solidarity with survivors of sexual abuse during the pope’s visit to Dublin at the weekend, said Ireland was a “changing country”. He said he did not have any views on the pope or on religion but that “all religions should be tolerated”.

Mr Duffy, who is from Co Meath, told councillors that, as president, he would be “among the people, not just talking to them, but more importantly listening to them and helping to channel their ideas and concerns through the platform of the presidency”. He said Ireland was Ireland was changing dramatically.

“One of the things we are passionate about is a missionary zeal,” he said.

He proposed an “international youth corps” for young people in order to capture that missionary zeal. They would spend three months serving their local community followed by three months overseas in the developing world.

“I really do have a conviction to put myself forward and do this. I’m really committed to it,” said Mr Duffy.

He said he was “very blessed to have a wife of 25 years who didn’t question me taking out a mortgage on the family home” in order to run his campaign.

Mr Duffy said he believed, as president, he would “make you proud in this county, the county that nominated me”.

“I am pleading with you in my home county please support my nomination and when the vote comes please vote for me,” he said.

Ms Freeman began her address shortly after 11.30am and is addressing councillors on her passion for supporting mental health issues.

She said she wanted to use “the highest office” in the land to focus attention, to generate dialogue, to highlight issues, and to “surely, doggedly and persistently” make the changes in this country we so needed.

Each petitioner is allowed to speak for 20 minutes followed by 10 minutes of questions from the members.