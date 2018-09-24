Presidential election: Gemma O’Doherty receives first nomination

Journalist Gemma O’Doherty has received her first nomination as a candidate to contest the presidential election next month.

Laois County Council voted to nominate Ms O’Doherty after a meeting on Monday morning.

Ms O’Doherty needs the nomination of a further three local authorities to secure a place on the ballot. Four councillors voted in favour of nominating Ms O’Doherty, and 11 abstained from the vote.

However, her hopes of getting her presidential nomination suffered a significant blow when Cork County Council voted overwhelmingly not to nominate her.

Five councillors voted in favour of her nomination, 28 voted against the motion, and six abstained.

A motion to nominate Ms O’Doherty had been put forward by Independent Cllr Diarmaid Ó Cadhla, who said the result of the vote was “very disappointing.”

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, who have 17 and 16 councillors respectively on the 55 member body, voted against supporting Ms O’Doherty as did Labour’s sole councillor and a number of independents while Sinn Féin, which has seven councillors, abstained.

Ms O’Doherty received votes from Cllr O’Cadhla, and fellow independents Cllr Kieran McCarthy, Cllr Ger Keohane and Cllr Alan Coleman as well as from Social Democrat Cllr Joe Harris.

Two county councils meeting on Monday have not yet taken a decision on if they will nominate anyone as a candidate, Donegal and Kildare County Council.

This means there is not enough uncommitted local authorities remaining to provide Ms O’Doherty with the required four nominations.

In a post on Twitter following the nomination of Laois County Council Ms O’Doherty said she was “delighted” to receive her first nomination. “Thanks to all of the councillors who supported me. Laois has shown itself to be a democratic county,” she said.

Candidates seeking to contest the presidential election next month must secure the backing of four local authorities, or 20 TDs and senators. The incumbent President Michael D Higgins can nominate himself to run for re-election.

So far five other candidates have secured places on the ballot; Dragons’ Den panellists Seán Gallagher, Peter Casey, Gavin Duffy, Independent Senator Joan Freeman, and Sinn Féin MEP Liadh Ní Riada.

Sligo County Council met at 9:30am, but motions to nominate Sean Gallagher and Peter Casey were withdrawn, as both men had already secured places on the ballot.

Donegal County Council is meeting at 11am, but there is no motion listed to nominate any candidate to contest the election.

Kildare County Council is holding a special meeting at 12:30pm to vote on the issue, with motions to nominate Ms O’Doherty and Mr Gallagher on the agenda.