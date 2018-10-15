Presidential candidate Gavin Duffy defends fox hunting

Presidential candidate Gavin Duffy has defended fox hunting, but says he would not have a problem with banning it if a more humane approach to controlling the fox population could be found.

He told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that he was concerned about the over-poisoning of the countryside.

Mr Duffy said the reason he was being asked about hunting was because he had defended the Co Meath Ward Union stag hunt, but said that no one raised the issue with President Michael D Higgins, even though he was the person who had issued the licence to them [when he was minister for arts, culture and the gaeltacht in 1997].

If the majority of people want hunting banned, the Government would have to move legislation, Mr Duffy said. “If someone has a more humane approach, I have no difficulty with that.”

When asked who was his favourite poet, Mr Duffy said it was Emily Dickinson. When asked who his favourite Irish poet was, he said Seamus Heaney. He described the line of questioning as strange.

“Why is there the presumption that because I am a businessman that I am a philistine?

“I am a great supporter of the arts. I love the opera.

“Don’t just judge me because I am a business person. I am a parent who wants to create a better society for my children.”

Business people should not be dismissed, he added, as our social services system is funded by taxes.

He said he wants a society that is open; inclusive; just; fair and compassionate.

Mr Duffy acknowledged that the President has no executive powers, but could set the mood and adapt, “to change the conversation”.

He said that “daylight robbery” is happening in the corporate world with multinationals manufacturing in the poorest parts of the world selling their products in the richest part and then paying their taxes in the “most accommodating” part.

“We are going to have to have a conversation about funding models.”