President says pandemic shows how interdependent people are on each other

The pandemic has shown how interdependent people are and has brought about the thinking that there are “certain essential things you need to live”, President Michael D Higgins has said.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Brendan O’Connor radio show on Saturday, the President said this thought process arose also following the second World War, and led to the establishment of Britain’s National Health Service and the building of public housing.

“People thought, having been through what they did, that to be able to live together there were certain essential things you needed to do … What that gives you is the largest number of people living in security from most of the great challenges in life.”

The relationship between the State and the private sector must be redefined for the benefit of the public and to ensure the largest number of people can lead a secure life, Mr Higgins said.

Mr Higgins said it was “time we debated what we should leave to the market and what we should have by way of general public provision”.

Asked how his views take into account the fast development and production of Covid-19 vaccines by the pharmaceutical industry, Mr Higgins said they were a “wonderful achievement of science and the application of technology”.

He stressed that science and technology are promoted through the State, education and research grants.

“This is a debate we haven’t had: How is science and technology going to be delivered for public benefit, and at the same time be creative and innovative,” he said.

“Let me be very clear; the idea that you would allow pharmacology companies to define the field is simply not on,” he said, adding that people have paid an “enormous price” for poor regulation.

Mr Higgins said there must be a connection between ecology, issues of social justice and the economy. “We need to redefine the form of partnership between the State and the private sector.”

The President said the country is “most definitely” entering a time of hope. “There are so many sections of the population who have had it hard,” he said, noting small business owners, people working in hospitality and people living in cramped conditions.

Mr Higgins has been lucky with the grounds of the Áras to stroll around, he said, but he is now looking forward to meeting people and travelling around the country again.

“I have always gotten great energy from meeting people,” he said.