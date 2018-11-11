President recognises ‘our common humanity’ as he marks Armistice

President Elect Michael D Higgins has led the State commemoration at Glasnevin Cemetery in Dublin to mark the centenary of the ending in 1918 of the First World War.

Relatives of some of the tens of thousands of Irish soldiers who fought and died in the war, joined members of the Government, members of the diplomatic corps from 47 countries and military veterans .

The President said they had assembled to remember the 14 million who died in the great conflagration that lasted 1,564 days, represented the collision of empires and was one of two wars that “disfigured a century”.

Earlier Minister for Culture and Heritage Josepha Madigan led a ceremony in which Victoria Cross commemorative plaques were unveiled, honouring five Irish soldiers who fought in the war, from Antrim, Down, Dublin, Wicklow and Sligo.

The Victoria Cross is the most prestigious British military honour, awarded for gallantry “in the presence of the enemy”.

During the two part ceremony war poems were read by French ambassador Stéphane Crouzet, British ambassador Robin Barnett, US Chargé d’Affaires Reece Smyth and German ambassador Deike Potzel.

Common Humanity

In his address Mr Higgins said “ours is not a celebration of militarism, nor a valorisation of martial spirit, but a simple recognition of our common humanity, as we recall the destruction of the promise and potential of a generation in the First World War” and the lasting damage inflicted on the millions wounded and maimed.

They remembered the 200,000 men from across all Ireland “and we call to mind in a special way the tens of thousands who never returned home who remain forever in the soil of Belgium, France, Greece and Turkey”, he said.

Citing reasons for participating, he said they were not driven by a single political aspiration, but some fought for the rights of small nations, some in defence of the United Kingdom and the Union, some for adventure, while others were compelled by economic necessity in a country still feeling the aftershocks of the Lockout of 1913. But they were united by a shared experience of war.

Afterwards in Ireland for many years, “there was an uncertainty, even a reticence, to recognise the human reality of the First World War, and those who fought and died in it.

“In our public history, the reticence was reflected by a form of official amnesia that left a blank space in our public memory,” he said.

But now citizens across the island had begun to discover a greater insight in the experience of relatives and neighbours.

“With this excavation of the past we have a far greater understanding of the motivation of those who enlisted in the war effort, and a better appreciation of the experience of the war, not only for those in uniform, but for civilians.”

Mr Higgins said Ireland remembered the war dead in a spirit of solidarity and compassion, but in a world still sadly subject to war and the rumours of war.

He quoted Martin Luther King as he said it was a world that still seemed “gone mad on war”, a world “in which, more than at any other time, so many people are subject to atrocities, to famine, to starvation and to displacement and exile”.

Despite the 21st century capacity to abolish poverty and alleviate suffering “we are still devoting so much of our creativity, not to the preservation or achievement of peace, but to the prosecution of and preparation for war”.

He said “some nations now seek to embark upon a new arms race, increasing not only their own stockpiles, but exporting weapons of death and destruction to fuel the fires of war in other lands, in Yemen, in Syria, and in the Democratic Republic of Congo”.

Mr Higgins said that solidarity amongst peoples and nations is “not only a moral necessity, but that it is fragile and that it must be asserted again and again as our shared aspiration”.

Peace could only be established and sustained peace will only ever be established, and sustained “when it is based upon the principles of justice, dignity and mutual respect”.

He called for a “resolve to build, together, a more just and equal world, free from the terrors of war”.

President Higgins laid a laurel wreath on behalf of the People of Ireland.

Ambassadors from across the world laid wreaths, followed by Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces Vice- Admiral Mark Mellett.

Poppy wreaths are laid by a number of military representative groups including the Royal British Legion, Republic of Ireland branch.

A minute’s silence was observed to mark the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month (11 am on November 11th, 1918) when the Armistice was formally declared and the war ended.

A sole piper played the lament and then the Last post was played and the national flag was raised to full mast, before the Reveille was played and then the national anthem.

Inclusive

Ms Madigan said commemorations that are inclusive and seek to strengthen peace and reconciliation show maturity and understanding on the shared history of the island of Ireland, .

Ms Madigan quoted DUP MP Geoffrey Donaldson,chairman of Northern Ireland centenary committee, who said ‘this is our shared history’ and remembering the men and women from both traditions who fought and fell in the war should not be a point of divisiveness.

Following the interactions and discussions and commemorations of the past few years relationships had been built

“No one’s unionism or nationalism is diminished as a result,” she quoted.

Ms Madigan unveiled the commemorative Victoria Cross plaque for Private Martin Moffatt of the Leinster Regiment.

The Victoria Cross is the highest British military honour for bravery “in the presence of the enemy”.

Second Lieutenant Edmund de Wind, Royal Irish Rifles, Private Claude Nunney, Canadian ExpeditionaryForce , CSM MRtin Doyle, Royal Munster Fusiliers, private Janes Crichton New Zealand Expeditionary Force were also honoured with Victoria Cross commemorative plaques at the First World War memorial in the cemetery.

Stark reminder

Meanwhile Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is among more than 70 heads of state and government are expected to attend the Armistice Day Commemoration at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris .

The anniversary of the Armistice which ended the first World War serves as a “stark reminder” of the importance of European and international co-operation, Mr Varadkar has said.

Speaking about the ceremony, Mr Varadkar will say he is “honoured” to represent the Republic.

“I am honoured to represent Ireland at this commemorative event, which marks the end of hostilities in what was one of the greatest tragedies in world history,” he said.

“I will stand in memory of the more than 200,000 Irishmen who fought in the conflict and the many Irishwomen who witnessed the horrors of war and worked courageously to save lives.

“Tens of thousands of Irishmen, many of them only in their teens, were killed. Those who did survive returned to a changed Ireland, unable to share their horrific experiences.”

Mr Varadkar said that throughout this decade of centenaries, the stories of fallen Irish soldiers have been shared. “We have rightly honoured the enormous sacrifice made by those who went to the front,” he said.

“In the words of Thomas Kettle, we honour those who died not for flag, nor king, nor emperor – but for a dream, born in a herdsman’s shed, and for the secret scripture of the poor.

International co-operation

“The anniversary of the Armistice serves as a stark reminder of the importance of European and international co-operation.

“As we face new challenges in the 21st century, we need to work together to achieve peace, stability and prosperity across the world.

“Through our committed and active membership of the EU and the UN, Ireland will continue to play a leading role in these efforts.”

There will also be ceremonies in Enniskillen, the Co Fermanagh town which was the first on the island to proclaim the Armistice in 1918. St Michael’s Catholic Church in Enniskillen is to take an active part in events there on Sunday.

Parish priest Msgr Peter O’Reilly will attend a ceremony at 6am at Enniskillen Castle, where special lamps will be presented to each church.

He will also take part in a prayer service at the war memorial in Belmore Street just before the 11am Service of Remembrance in St Macartin’s (Church of Ireland) Cathedral.