President offers to delay inauguration for Armistice Day events

President Michael D Higgins has written to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar offering to postpone his inauguration until the evening of November 11th to facilitate Armistice Day commemorations.

President Higgins was due to be inaugurated on November 11th at midday, but he now says he wants to facilitate those who wish to attend morning commemorations and also members of the Government who wish to travel abroad.

The president may be referring to the world gathering in Paris to mark 100 years since the end of the first World War involving countries which participated in the conflict.

Among the 60 world leaders expected in Paris include German chancellor Angela Merkel, US president Donald Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin.

The ceremony is due to begin at 11am in Paris (10am in Ireland) making it impossible for any member of the government to attend both the inauguration and the Armistice Day commemorations.

A statement issued from Áras an Uachtaráin, said: “The date of the inauguration coincides with the centenary of the Armistice which signalled the end of the first World War and the President, conscious of the desire of many Irish people to participate in morning commemoration ceremonies, and of the invitations to members of the Government to represent the State at ceremonies abroad, has asked for these special circumstances to be borne in mind in the arrangements.

“In a change to the normal procedure, the President has asked the Government to make the arrangements for the inauguration ceremony for the evening of November 11th so as to accommodate all of those who wish to mark the cessation of hostilities and to remember the Irish men and women and all those who lost their lives or were wounded during World War I.”

President Higgins ceases to be head of state from midnight on November 10th until his inauguration. In the interregnum, the Council of State will stand in for the President.

That interregnum period will be extended for a further short period if President Higgins’s request is granted.

There was some controversy in August when the Minister for the Environment Eoghan Murphy announced that the presidential election would be on October 26th and inuguration day on November 11th.

The Government said it was “constitutionally bound” to hold the inauguration on Armistice Day as President Higgins’s term ends at midnight on November 10th.