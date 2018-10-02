President Higgins to take part in three debates before polling day

President Michael D Higgins has confirmed he will participate in three broadcast debates involving presidential candidates between now and polling day on October 26th.

They will be Saturday with Cormac Ó hEadhra on RTÉ Radio 1 on Saturday, October 13th, a TV debate with presenter Pat Kenny on Virgin Media 1 on Wednesday, October 17th, and a RTÉ television PrimeTime debate on Tuesday, October 23rd.

The President and his wife Sabina went on a canvass on Grafton Street in Dublin on Wednesday afternoon.

Mr Higgins also said that he and the Secretary General to the Presidency had sat down in July to confirm which Presidential events he would attend during the course of the campaign.

He said he had not reduced the number of events but had not agreed to new requests once he had decided to announce his candidacy.

Meanwhile, he described as “outrageous” media reports that he used part of a €317,000 allowance to “top up” the pay of a special adviser.

Mr Higgins said that the claim, made in a Sunday newspaper, was slanderous and was hurtful to the individual involved.

He again maintained the allowance was spent only for the purposes which it was intended - largely to host events in Áras an Uachtaráin - and that there would be a balance of unspent monies from this allowance that he would return to the Exchequer at the end of his seven-year term.