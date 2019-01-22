Precautionary postmortem to take place on body found in Cork city

Gardai have requested the services of the State Pathologist’s Office as a precautionary measure following the discovery of a man’s body in Cork city on Tuesday morning.

The body of the man in his 40s was found by a pedestrian out walking on the River Lee Walkway, upstream of the Old Distillery on the North Mall, at about 11.45am .

The pedestrian raised the alarm, emergency services were called and the man was pronounced dead at the scene by a local doctor. The scene was immediately preserved by gardai.

It was unclear whether the man had suffered any injuries as he was found face down. Gardai were concerned because the ground around him appeared trampled but it may have been caused by flooding.

Gardai requested the services of the State Pathologist’s Office and Dr Margaret Bolster, who had completed another postmortem at Cork University Hospital (CUH). She visited the sceneon Tuesday afternoon.

She examined the man’s body which has since been removed to CUH where Dr Bolster will conduct a postmortem. Gardaí say that it is very much as a precautionary measure at this stage.

However they stress the direction of their investigation will be determined by Dr Bolster’s findings at postmortem on the body of the man who is from the Mayfield area of Cork’s north side.

The area where the man’s body was found is a popular spot for walkers and joggers with the pedestrian Mardyke Bridge linking the Distillery Fields on the northside of the river with the Mardyke area.