Power restored to most homes in wake of Storm Aiden cuts

Power has now been restored to the majority of homes that suffered interruption in supply following high winds from Storm Aiden on Saturday.

A weather warning in place for Donegal, Galway, and Mayo has been extended until 6am on Sunday, with winds to reach gust speeds of up to 100km/h. The status yellow weather warning said winds will be strongest along coastal areas.

Met Éireann previously had a more severe status orange warning along the western seaboard, and a nationwide status yellow warning, in place until 4pm.

During the height of Storm Aiden Met Éireann had warned of “severe and damaging” wind gusts of 100-130km/h, adding there was a risk of coastal flooding caused by high seas and onshore winds.

There were less than 1,000 ESB customers without power at 5pm on Saturday, down from 8,000 who had lost power as a result of the high winds.

The majority of homes still without power were located in Co Donegal, with crews expected to fix these remaining faults by Saturday evening.

While power cuts were reported in varying numbers countrywide, the northwest was worst hit by the storm.

A spokesman for ESB Networks told The Irish Times that two areas in Co Donegal – the Gweedore area and Donegal town – had accounted for the majority of the faults, with 2,332 and 2,022 customers affected in those areas respectively.

The majority of those faults had been repaired by ESB crews, with only small numbers still without power by 4pm on Saturday, the spokesman said.

“Overall the damage has been relatively limited and we expect to have all customers back this evening,” he said.

Several other clusters of faults have been reported across the country, including in Longford, Galway, Clare, Wicklow and Mayo.

The number of power cuts is comparable to a busy autumn day, the ESB spokesman said, adding that Saturday’s damage fell short of being an “emergency” situation.

Meanwhile, Cork City Council had issued a warning that there may be tidal surges in low lying city centre areas, with motorists advised not to leave their cars parked around Morrison’s Island and Fr Mathew Quay locales.

But both areas, along with others surrounding the south channel of the Lee, escaped flooding overnight.

Cork County Council issued a warning to people living in coastal areas to stay away from shorelines while they also confirmed that the Dursey Cable Car linking Dursey Island to the Beara Peninsula would not operate due to high winds associated with Storm Aiden.

AA Roadwatch has advised motorists to expect wind-blown debris on roads on Saturday. “Give extra space to vulnerable road users - pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists – who are more likely to be blown off-course,” it advised.