Power restored to all homes following Storm Ophelia

ESB Networks has restored power to all homes that lost electricity during Storm Ophelia ten days ago.

The remaining homes and businesses were located in isolated rural pockets near Bandon, Co Cork, and Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

A spokesman for ESB said the network “can confirm that the last remaining families who lost their power post-Ophelia were safely reconnected last night.

“ESB Networks crews continued their efforts over the last number of days to ensure every last home was reconnected in these rural areas.”

“ESB Networks apologises to all families, farms and businesses who lost supply during this unprecedented weather event,” he said.

Following ex-hurricane Ophelia hitting Ireland on 16th October, over 385,000 people lost power, with coastal regions along the south and the west of the country particularly affected.

In the aftermath of what was the strongest storm to hit Ireland in 50 years, a major emergency response was launched by ESB Networks, the Government, Irish Water and local authorities to begin repairing the damage to infrastructure around the country.

ESB Networks drafted in additional repair crews from Northern Ireland and France to help assist in the efforts to restore power to thousands of homes, businesses and farms.

There were over 5,000 faults in the electrical network following the storm, mainly caused by fallen trees.

By Monday this week the number of homes and businesses without power was down to about 2,000.

The repair work was hampered by Storm Brian, which brought flooding, strong winds and yellow weather warnings to several counties in the west and south of the country last weekend.

Irish Water

In the immediate aftermath of Storm Ophelia, 109,000 customers were without water supply, as damage to the power network forced several Irish Water treatment plants to shut down.

A spokesman for the national utility said, “Irish Water is pleased to confirm that all of our treatment plants have full power restored and it is business as usual.”

On Monday, Irish Water estimated the number of people without water supply due to Storm Ophelia was just 65 households, located in Deelish and Lyranearla, Co Waterford.