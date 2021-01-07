Power cuts hit 12,000 premises in Wicklow and south Dublin

Around 12,000 homes and businesses in north Wicklow and south Dublin are suffering power cuts since around 7pm on Thursday evening.

A spokesperson for ESB Networks said the worst affected areas were Bray, Greystones, Delgany and Shankill.

The outage was traced to a fault at an ESB substation in the Fasaaroe area of Bray, while there was also a related problem with a high-voltage cable in the same area.

The spokesperson said emergency crews were working at repairing the fault and it was hoped electricity supplies would be restored before the end of the night.

ESB Networks has apologised to all customers affected by the outage.