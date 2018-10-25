Postmortem under way to reveal details of fatal shooting in Co Cork

Gardaí are hoping a postmortem examination on Thursday morning will help clarify the exact sequence of events which led to the death of a man in a shooting incident in Macroom in Co Cork late on Tuesday night.

Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster began a post-mortem at 10am on the body of 60-year-old contractor, Derry Coakley from Macroom, a separated father of one, who died after being shot while working on land at Raleigh North four kilometres from the town.

Gardaí are hoping that Dr Bolster’s autopsy will shed light on how many times Mr Coakley was shot and how close he was to the gunman when he was shot, resulting in serious wounds to his hand and abdomen after he had deposited a load of top soil at holding at Raleigh.

Post-mortem

Gardaí expect to receive the results of Dr Bolster’s postmortem in the early afternoon when it is expected they will formally launch a murder investigation into the death of Mr Coakley, who lived with his elderly mother at their home on Castle Street in Macroom.

Members of the Garda Technical Bureau from Dublin are continuing with a forensic examination of two crime scenes – one where Mr Coakley was shot on a private land holding and a second several hundred metres away on the public roadway where he collapsed and died.

Gardaí have established that Mr Coakley had delivered a load of earth to the farm when he was confronted by the landowner. At least one shot was discharged at him, but he managed to get back on to his tractor and drive back on to the public roadway several hundred metres away.

He managed to ring a friend who was living nearby and the man drove to the scene, where he found Mr Coakley badly injured on the roadway. He notified the emergency services including paramedics who tended to Mr Coakley but Mr Coakley was pronounced dead at the scene.

Garda ballistics experts are expected to begin a technical examination of a licensed shotgun registered to a 66-year-old local which they believe was used in the fatal shooting. Mr Coakley is survived by his mother, Joan, daughter, Deirdre (20), sister Siobhan and Deirdre’s mother, Siobhan.

Detectives are continuing to question a 66-year-old man about the shooting after arresting him just before 11am on Wednesday and conveying him him to Bandon Garda Station. He is being held under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, which allows detention up to seven days.