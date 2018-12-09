Postmortem rules out foul play in death of man in west Cork

Gardaí are to prepare a file for the coroner’s court after a postmortem ruled out foul play in the death of a 56-year-old man whose body was found near his home in west Cork on Saturday morning.

Officers had requested the postmortem after the body was found with injuries near his home at Direens some 5km from Dunmanway at 10.30am on Saturday.

Emergency services were alerted and paramedics attended the scene as did a local doctor who pronounced the man dead. Gardaí proceeded to cordon off the area and preserve the scene.

The man’s body was later removed to Cork University Hospital where Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster carried out a postmortem on Sunday which ruled out any question of foul play.

Gardaí have not yet released the man’s name until all next of kin have been notified but they will now prepare a file for an inquest at the West Cork Coroner’s Court, said a spokesman.