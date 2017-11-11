Postmortem carried out after man dies in Donegal house
Gardaí confirm they are not treating death of 37-year-old in Carndonagh as suspicious
A preliminary report on the incident has been provided to gardaí, but details of this cannot be released for operational reasons. File photograph: Julien Behal/PA Wire
A postmortem has been carried out after a man died following an incident in a house in Co Donegal.
Gardaí have confirmed they are not treating the death of the 37-year-old in Carndonagh as suspicious.
A preliminary report on the incident has been provided to gardaí, but details of this cannot be released for operational reasons.
Gardaí added a file will be prepared for the coroner.
Shortly after 8pm yesterday, gardaí were called to an incident at a house in Carndonagh. Emergency Services were already at the scene providing treatment to the man.
He was pronounced dead a short time later, however, and his body was removed to Letterkenny Hospital. Gardaí preserved the scene.
A postmortem was scheduled to be carried out by the State Pathologist.
Inquiries are continuing.