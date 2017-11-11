Postmortem carried out after man dies in Donegal house

A postmortem has been carried out after a man died following an incident in a house in Co Donegal.

Gardaí have confirmed they are not treating the death of the 37-year-old in Carndonagh as suspicious.

A preliminary report on the incident has been provided to gardaí, but details of this cannot be released for operational reasons.

Gardaí added a file will be prepared for the coroner.

Shortly after 8pm yesterday, gardaí were called to an incident at a house in Carndonagh. Emergency Services were already at the scene providing treatment to the man.

He was pronounced dead a short time later, however, and his body was removed to Letterkenny Hospital. Gardaí preserved the scene.

A postmortem was scheduled to be carried out by the State Pathologist.

Inquiries are continuing.