Post-mortem to establish if man (67) was victim of hit-and-run

Gardaí are hoping a post-mortem examination on Monday morning will establish whether a man whose body was found on the side of the road in North Cork at the weekend was the victim of a hit-and-run.

The body of the 67-year-old was found by his wife near their home at Ballybane, Liscarroll in north Co Cork at 9.30am on Sunday and he was pronounced dead at the scene by a local doctor.

The man had suffered injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle, but gardaí are hoping the post-mortem will establish whether or not this was the cause of death.

“At this stage, we know that the man was struck by a vehicle but we don’t know whether it was that impact which killed him or whether he may have been already dead when he was struck on the road”, said a Garda source.

“It’s possible the man may have suffered some cardiac event, for example, and collapsed and died on the roadway before he was struck by the vehicle that caused the injuries seen on his body.

The man’s body remained at the scene until yesterday afternoon when Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster, carried out a preliminary examination of the man’s body where it was found.

The man’s body was removed to Cork University Hospital and Dr Bolster will begin a post-mortem examination around 10am Monday.

The scene was preserved to allow Garda technical experts carry out a forensic examination.

Gardaí traced the man’s last known movements and established that he was dropped off outside his house at Ballybane at around 1am on Sunday morning.

The man had been socialising in Kilbrin earlier in the evening and gardaí have spoken to those who were with him to try and establish how he was when he got the lift back to his home.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses or anyone who may have any information, particularly anyone who may have travelled from Castlecor to Johns Bridge between 10pm on Saturday and 10am on Sunday, to contact them in Mallow on 02231450.