Post-mortem due on man (48) who died after assault in Co Waterford

Gardaí are expected to wait until they receive the results of a post-mortem on Sunday before formally deciding on the status of their investigation into the death of a 48-year-old father of two in Co Waterford.

Gardaí requested the services of the State Pathologist’s Office after the man was seriously injured during an assault in a house on Brown Street in Portlaw sometime after 2am on Saturday.

The man, who has been named locally as John Butler, was treated at the scene before being rushed by ambulance to University Hospital Waterford in Ardkeen, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Gardaí had been alerted, and arrested a 21-year-old man, who was known to Mr Butler, a short distance from the house; he was brought to Tramore Garda Station for questioning.

The young man, who is from Portlaw, is being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act which allows gardaí to detain suspects for 24 hours before they have to be released or charged.

It’s understood that Mr Butler’s remains will be brought to Dublin for a post-mortem by Deputy State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan on Sunday, amid concerns about the suitability of the morgue at University Hospital Waterford for post-mortem examinations.

Meanwhile Garda technical experts began a forensic examination of the scene of the assault in Portlaw, while officers also carried out door-to-door inquiries and began harvesting CCTV footage from the Brown Street area.

News of Mr Butler’s death was greeted with sadness and dismay in Portlaw, with local Fianna Fáil TD Mary Butler saying the tragedy had shocked the town as Mr Butler (no relation) was well known.

“He was a lovely quiet man – you would always see him every day walking his two dogs – he used to work a couple of days a week in the Dr Martin Day Care Centre for the elderly, so he was well known and very well liked by everyone.

“I spoke to one of his neighbours earlier today and they told me he was a great neighbour – a lovely quiet man– it’s just an awful, tragic, tragic event and our thoughts are with his immediate family at this time.”

Mr Butler but had been living in Portlaw for 20 years but it’s understood he went playing darts with another man in Carrick-on-Suir, where he is originally from, on Friday night before getting a taxi back to Portlaw.

It is understood that a row may have broken out outside a pub in Portlaw, followed by another row in the house on Brown Street where Mr Butler was fatally assaulted.