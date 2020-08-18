Positive Covid-19 test in Co Kilkenny nursing home

A member of staff has tested positive for Covid-19 in a nursing home in Mooncoin, Co Kilkenny, near the border with Co Waterford.

The nursing home, the Mooncoin Residential Care Centre has been testing regularly for Covid-19. This is the first time a test has proven positive, according to the management of the centre.

It is understood the case was confirmed on Friday and the member of staff who tested positive is now at home self-isolating.

Co-owner of the nursing home Kieran O’Reilly said the person who tested positive has shown no symptoms.

Speaking to Waterford Local Radio (WLR), Mr O’Reilly said it’s the first positive case confirmed.

“This round of testing is our sixth round,” he said. “Unfortunately this time we returned one positive test from a staff member, all other tests came back ‘not detected’. Straight away we were able to put preventative measures and extra monitoring processes in place to protect residents.”

He said that people need to be aware that the virus has not gone away.

“We believe it’s in everyone’s best interests all over the country that everybody is made aware of what’s occurring in relation to Covid in their communities so everyone can do what they’re supposed to do to protest themselves.”