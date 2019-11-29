Popular hot sauce recalled over fears of contents ‘exploding’

The Food Safety Authority or Ireland (FSAI) has issued a recall notice for a popular brand of hot sauce.

A batch of the Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce is being recalled due to a risk of the contents “exploding once the bottle is opened”, according to the FSAI website. “This poses a risk of hot chili sauce irritating eyes or skin,” it adds.

A spokeswoman for the FSAI said on Friday: “We are not aware of the cause at this time, this is usually caused by a build-up of gas in the product caused by spoilage or uncontrolled fermentation.”

The FSAI is advising any consumers who think they may have purchased a bottle from the affected batch to not open it and to dispose of it safely.

The batch in question consists of 740ml bottles with a best before date of March, 2021. The batch originated in the United States.