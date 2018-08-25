Pope in Ireland: Francis speaks of church's failure to tackle 'grave scandal' of clerical abuse

Pope Francis has spoken of his “pain and shame” at the failure of church authorities to tackle the “grave scandal” of clerical abuse in Ireland.

In a speech at Dublin Castle, the Pope called the clergy sexual abuse “repugnant” and that outrage against church failures were justified. He said that the Catholic community were still shamed by church authorities failure over Irish abuse.

Earlier Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he hoped the papal visit marked a “new chapter” in Ireland’s relationship with the Catholic Church.

Mr Varadkar has urged the Pope to “listen to the victims”. In a speech in front of the pontiff inside Dublin Castle, Mr Varadkar said the past treatment of many women and young people by church and state had left a history of “sorrow and shame”.

“In place of Christian charity, forgiveness and compassion, far too often there was judgement, severity and cruelty, in particular towards women and children and those on the margins,” he said.

“Magdalene Laundries, Mother and Baby Homes, industrial schools, illegal adoptions and clerical child abuse are stains on our State, our society and also the Catholic Church. Wounds are still open and there is much to be done to bring about justice and truth and healing for victims and survivors. “Holy Father, I ask that you use your office and influence to ensure this is done here in Ireland and across the world.”

Áras an Uachtaráin

President Higgins has welcomed Pope Francis to Ireland as the pontiff arrived at Áras an Uachtaráin as part of his 36-hour visit of the country.

Pope Francis is welcomed by Ireland’s President Michael Higgins. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

During their meeting, President Higgins and Pope Francis continued their previous discussions on a wide range of issues of mutual concern, emphasising the need for concerted international action to address the challenges of climate change, inequality, poverty, violent conflict and migration.

In a statement, Mr Higgins said that he raised the issue of the “immense suffering and hurt caused by child sex abuse perpetrated by some within the Catholic Church”. He said that the Pope “ spoke of the anger which had been conveyed to him at what was perceived to be the impunity enjoyed by those who had the responsibility of bringing such abuses for action by the appropriate authorities and have not done so.”

The 81-year-old was greeted by President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina at Áras an Uachtaráin.

The Irish greeting party also included Minister for Children Katherine Zappone. An Irish Army band played the national anthems of Vatican City and Ireland during the arrival ceremony.

Moving inside the property, the pontiff signed the visitors book before entering into a private meeting with President Higgins.

Tree planting

Pope Francis planted a tree at Áras an Uachtaráin at his meeting with President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina Higgins. The tree-planting ceremony got under way after the pontiff was greeted at the president’s official residence. Francis planted an Irish oak tree (quercus robur) on the lawn in front of the south portico. In doing so, he became the second Pope to plant a tree on the grounds of the residence.

Pope Francis planting a tree in the grounds of Áras an Uachtaráin to mark the occasion of the World Meeting of Families in Ireland. Photograph: Cyril Byrne/The Irish Times

Pope John Paul II planted an Irish oak on the same lawn during the last papal visit in 1979.

Dublin Airport

Upon arriving in Dublin Airport, after walking down the steps from the plane, the pope was greeted by Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney, his wife Ruth and their three daughters Jessica, Beth and Annalise. Mr Coveney’s youngest daughter, five-year-old Annalise, presented Francis with a bouquet of flowers.

The bouquet included thistles, yellow and white roses and green foilage.An Alitalia flight AZ4000 carrying the pope had taken off from Rome-Fiumicino airport and arrived in Dublin Airport at 10.30am.

The Boland family, who attended the World Meeting of Families, presented him with a vestment they designed.

Pope Francis as he arrives at Dublin Airport at the start of his visit to Ireland. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

City centre

He will travel through Dublin city centre in the popemobile on his way to a private visit at the Capuchin Day Centre for homeless families near Smithfield. On Saturday evening, the pope will make a speech at the Festival of Families concert at Croke Park.

On Sunday, he will fly to the Knock Shrine in Co Mayo and then return to Dublin for public mass in Phoenix Park before the Argentine’s departure for Rome at 6.45pm.

Pope Francis as he arrives at Dublin Airport at the start of his visit to Ireland. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Traffic restrictions

Widespread traffic restrictions will be in place across Dublin from Saturday morning to facilitate the visit of Pope Francis.

On Saturday, when the pope arrives at Dublin Airport, 52 roads will be closed around Dublin’s city centre between 6am and 7pm as he attends events across the capital.

These road closures will stretch from Patrick Street and Dawson’s street to Cathal Brugha Street, Sean McDermott Street and King’s Street North. Dame Street, College Green and part of Nassau Street will be closed along with all streets leading onto O’Connell Street to accommodate the popemobile’s tour of the city.

Dublin Bus will operate a normal Saturday service however there will be significant diversions in place. Irish Rail will operate a normal service on Saturday, however the car park at Connolly station will be closed to the public.

The Luas will run a normal service before 11am on the Red Line and before 10.30am on the Green Line. Between 11am-5pm the Abbey Street Stop on the Red Line will remain closed. Services on the Red Line will operate from Tallaght/Saggart to Smithfield and from The Point to Connolly between 3.15pm and 5pm. Normal service on the red line will resume at 5pm.

On the Green line, services will operate from Brides Glen to St Stephen’s green and Dominick to Broombridge between 10.30am and 5.30pm with no service between Dawson and Parnell. Normal service will resume at 5.30pm.

A controlled access zone will remain in place around Dublin city until 11pm on Sunday. Some 86 roads, including all routes along the Quays both north and south of the city and any streets in the vicinity of Phoenix Park, will remain closed from 8am-11pm.

Knock is under a de-facto shutdown from Saturday evening in advance of the one-hour appearance. No-one other than residents can stay in the Co Mayo village overnight. The main N17 road between Charlestown and Claremorris will close from midnight until at at least 3pm on Sunday.

Weather forecast

The Pope will arrive to a mix of cloud and sunny spells, according to Met Éireann. There is a chance of a few isolated showers but they are few and far between.

Meanwhile, mild temperatures of around 17 degrees will help make pleasant conditions for the Festival of Families event at Croke Park later that evening.

On Saturday night things will take a turn with heavy rain clouds gathering across the country.

As heavy bands of rain pass over the country late on Saturday night, they threaten a wet start at both papal destinations but should have cleared up by the time his holiness arrives.

Festival of Families

It’s a Catholic church celebration of the role of the family, held in cities around the world every three years. Around 70,000 people are expected at a two-hour Croke Park concert, which has a star-studded line-up including Italian tenor Andrew Botcelli, Daniel O’Donnell, Nathan Carter, Paddy Moloney, Riverdance, Dana Masters, Celine Byrne, Moya Brennan, The Begley Family and The Priests. None quite as famous though as God’s representative on Earth: the Pope’s speech on Saturday evening is billed as the highlight.

Sunday schedule

After breakfast, Pope Francis will fly from Dublin to Knock where 45,000 devotees are expected to endure long walks and no seating to catch a glimpse of him at the Chapel of Knock Shrine, where he will lead the Angelus. Organisers say those travelling for the event should prepare for a lot of walking, a lot of waiting and a lot of standing. There will be designated “rest zones” as well as food and drink stations. You can bring a portable seat.

After Knock, he will fly back to Dublin to the Phoenix Park again where he will be the chief celebrant in a special 3pm Mass at the site of the Papal Cross. Like Knock, there will be “rest zones” as well as food and drink stations. More than 1,000 doctors, nurses and paramedics will be stationed at 1.5 km intervals on all routes to the Papal Cross. The Phoenix Park in its entirety will be closed from Friday evening to late Monday.

Prohibited items

The organisers of Sunday’s papal Mass in Dublin’s Phoenix Park say those attending should be prepared to do “a lot of walking”.

Selfie sticks, air horns, large umbrellas and alcohol are among the items that those attending will not be allowed to bring in.

Some 2,500 gardaí will be on duty on Sunday with about 700 of the officers to be based in the Phoenix Park for the Mass.

Watching on TV

RTÉ will broadcast coverage throughout the weekend. On RTÉ One there will be live rolling coverage of all the public events, while live coverage of The Festival of Families event on Saturday will be broadcast on RTÉ2. The broadcaster said it will announce specific schedule details in the coming weeks.

Protests

A “solidarity event” for those hurt or abused by the Catholic Church is being organised for Dublin’s Garden of Remembrance to coincide with the papal Mass in the Phoenix Park. for 3pm on Sunday, August 26th.

- Additional reporting by PA