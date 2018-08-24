Pope in Ireland: Complete guide to weekend traffic restrictions

Widespread traffic restrictions will be in place across Dublin from Saturday morning to facilitate the visit of Pope Francis.

On Saturday, 52 roads will be closed around Dublin’s city centre between 6am and 7pm as Pope Francis attends events across the capital.

Road closures will stretch from Patrick Street and Dawson’s Street to Cathal Brugha Street to accommodate the popemobile’s tour of the city from around 4.15pm, which is set to last around 25 minutes with over 100,000 people expected to line the streets.

The popemobile entourage will begin on Cathal Brugha Street, move onto O’Connell Street, across O’Connell Bridge, up Westmoreland Street and continue up Dame Street.

The motorcade will then pass Christchurch Cathedral, go down Bridge Street and across the Liffey onto Church Street to the Capuchin Centre where Pope Francis will meet with homeless families.

Gardaí said the M50, M1 and Dublin Tunnel will be fully open on Saturday, with no restrictions or closures planned.

Dublin Bus will operate a normal Saturday service however there will be significant diversions in place. The Luas will run a normal service between 11am on the Red Line and before 10.30am on the Green Line.

Between 11am-5pm the Abbey Street Stop on the Red Line will remain closed. Services on the Red Line will operate from Tallaght/Saggart to Smithfield and from The Point to Connolly between 3.15pm and 5pm.

On the Green line, services will operate from Brides Glen to St Stephen’s Green and Dominick to Broombridge between 10.30am and 5.30pm with no service between Dawson and Parnell.

Sunday

On Sunday, a controlled access area will be in place from 6am to 11pm which includes closure of roads east of the M50 between and including the N3, N4 and N7; north of the N7 and Grand Canal; south and west of the N2 to Cross Guns Bridge and west of O’Connell Street.

Dublin City Council has listed 86 road closures for Sunday with a further 18 posted by Fingal County Council. Roads in Inchicore, Chapelizod, Ashtown, Castleknock, parts of Clondalkin, Drimnagh, Cabra, the Strawberry Beds and Arbour Hill will be closed throughout the day.

Dublin City Council said the M50 will be fully open on both days and only the inbound lanes at J6 Blanchardstown, J7 Lucan and J9 Red Cow will be closed to all vehicles apart from buses on Sunday.

Dublin Bus will operate a Sunday service with a number of diversions throughout the day. There will be seven dedicated Dublin Bus transport hubs to bring people as close as possible to the Phoenix Park.

Gardaí said under no circumstances will taxi fares to the Phoenix Park, or the roads/streets around the park, be facilitated when the controlled access area is in place. They have asked taxi drivers to be familiar with the restrictions in place.

The Luas Red line will operate from Tallaght/Saggart to Blackhorse and from The Point to Smithfield between 7am-10pm, with no service between Blackhorse and Smithfield. The Connolly stop will be closed for most of the day.

The Green Line will operate from Brides Glen to Broombridge between 7am-11.30pm and from Broombridge passengers will need to walk. The Phibsborough stop will be closed from 3pm-10pm.

Public transport on Sunday will be free for anyone travelling in the Greater Dublin Area with a ticket to the Papal Mass. Gardaí have advised those attending mass at the Phoenix Park to leave their cars at home and to make use of public transport.

Knock

The centre of Knock Village will be closed from 6pm on Saturday. The N17 between Charlestown and Claremorris will be closed from midnight on Saturday until at least 3pm on Sunday.

An Garda Síochana said for those who live and work near Knock, a business and community liaison team is in place to handle queries, working closely with Claremorris Garda station.

A dedicated OPW helpline (01 222 8888) is in operation from 9am-5pm until Monday, August 27th to respond to traffic queries regarding the Papal visit.

Dublin City Council road closures, Saturday, August 25th

Sean McDermott Street between Buckingham Street and Cumberland Street North: 12pm - 3.45pm

James Joyce Street 12pm - 3.45pm

Gloucester Place Lower 12pm - 3.45pm

Rutland Street Lower 12pm - 3.45pm

Cathal Brugha Street between Cumberland Street North and O’Connell Street Upper 12pm - 4.30pm

O’Connell Street Upper 12pm - 4.30pm

O’Connell Street Lower 12pm - 4.30pm

Talbot Street between Gardiner Street Lower and Marlborough Street 12pm - 4.30pm

North Earl Street 12pm - 4.30pm

Earl Place 12pm - 4.30pm

Sackville Place 12pm - 4.30pm

Abbey Street Lower 12pm - 4.30pm

Old Abbey Street 12pm - 4.30pm

Harbour Court 12pm - 4.30pm

Abbey Street Middle from Jervis Street to O’Connell Street Lower 12pm - 4.30pm

North Lotts 12pm - 4.30pm

Bachelors Way 12pm - 4.30pm

Liffey Street Lower 12pm - 4.30pm

Henry Street Between Jervis Street and Moore Street 12pm - 4.30pm

Henry Street between Moore Street and O’Connell Street Upper 12pm - 4.30pm

Moore Street 11am - 4.30pm

Moore Lane 12pm - 4.30pm

Rosie Hackett Bridge 12pm - 4.30pm

O’Connell Bridge 12pm - 4.30pm

Marlborough Street between Cathal Brugha Street and Talbot Street 6am - 4.30pm

Cathedral Street 10am (Fri 24/08/18) - 7pm (Sat 25/08/18)

Thomas Lane 12pm - 4.30pm

Church Street 12pm - 5.15pm

Nicholas Avenue 6am - 5.15pm

Mary’s Lane between Beresford Street and Church Street 12pm - 5.15pm

May Lane 6am - 5.15pm

Bow Street between Hammond Lane and North King Street 6am - 5.15pm

New Church Street 6am - 5.15pm

Friary Avenue between Friary Grove and Bow Street 6am - 5.15pm

Red Cow Lane 7am - 5.15pm

Beresford Street 12pm - 5.15pm

North King Street between Church Street and Queen Street 7am - 5.15pm

Hammond Lane 12pm - 5.30pm

Westmoreland Street from O’Connell Street to College Green 12pm - 5pm

Dame Street from College Green to George’s Street 12pm - 5pm

Dame Street from George’s Street to Lord Edward Street 10am - 5pm

Lord Edward Street 10am - 5pm

High Street from Christchurch Place to Bridge Street 12pm - 5pm

Bridge Street from High Street to Merchant’s Quay 12pm - 5pm

Burgh Quay 12pm - 5pm

Nassau Street from Dawson Street to Lower Grafton Street 12pm - 5pm

Lower Grafton Street from Nassau Street to College Green 12pm - 5pm

College Street from Pearse Street to College Green 12pm - 5pm

D’Olier Street from Burgh Quay to College Street 12pm - 5pm

Patrick Street from High Street to Kevin Street 12pm - 5pm

Cork Hill 10am -5pm

Castle Street 10am -5pm

Sunday, August 26th

JFK Drive from junction with JFK Avenue to Camac Park: 6am - 11pm

JFK Road from junction with Bluebell Avenue to Killeen Road: 6am - 11pm

JFK Avenue from junction with JFK Road to Old Naas Road: 6am - 11pm

Old Naas Road from junction with JFK Drive to Bluebell Avenue: 6am - 11pm

Bluebell Avenue from junction with JFK Road to Bluebell Road: 6am - 11pm

Kylemore Road from junction with Old Naas Road to Old Lucan Road: 6am - 11pm

Kylemore Park South from junction with Kylemore Road to Kylemore Park West: 6am - 11pm

Kylemore Park West from junction with Kylemore Park South to Kylemore Park North: 6am - 11pm

Kylemore Park North from junction with Kylemore Road to Killeen Road: 6am - 11pm

Killeen Road from junction with Kylemore Park North to New Nangor Road: 6am - 11pm

Park West Road from junction with Killeen Road to roundabout on Park West Avenue: 6am - 11pm

Le Fanu Road from junction with Kylemore Park North to Kylemore Avenue (Raheen Park): 6am -11pm

Kylemore Way from junction with Kylemore Road to Jamestown Road: 6am - 11pm

Landen Road from junction with Kylemore Road to Thomond Road: 6am - 11pm

Ballyfermot Road from junction with Ballyfermot Parade (Tesco) to St. Laurence’s Road: 6am - 11pm

Le Fanu Road from junction with Ballyfermot Road to Kylemore Road: 6am - 11pm

Chapelizod Hill Road from junction with Kylemore Road to Old Lucan Road: 6am - 11pm

Old Lucan Road from junction with Kylemore Road to Chapelizod Bridge: 6am - 11pm

Chapelizod Bridge (Anna Livia Bridge Over River Liffey): 6am - 11pm

Chapelizod Road from junction with Martin’s Row to South Circular Road (Chapelizod and Islandbridge Gate included): 6am - 11pm

Martin’s Row from junction with Knockmaroon Hill to Chapelizod Road: 6am - 11pm

Castleknock Road from junction with Blackhorse Avenue (including Ashtown Gate) to R147 Navan Road at Ashtown Roundabout (Halfway House Roundabout): 6am - 11pm

Blackhorse Avenue from junction with Castleknock Road to Glenbeigh Road: 6am - 11pm

From R147 Navan Road at Ashtown Roundabout (Halfway House Roundabout) to Cabra Crossroads (Junction of Ratoath Road/ New Cabra Road / Old Cabra Road): 6am - 11pm

Ashtown Road from junction with River Road to Ashtown Roundabout (Halfway House Roundabout): 6am - 11pm

Ballyboggan Road from junction with Ratoath Road to Finglas Road: 6am - 11pm

Ratoath Road from junction with River Road to Cabra Crossroads: 6am - 11pm

Broombridge Road from junction with Ballyboggan Road to Fassaugh Avenue: 6am - 11pm

Fassaugh Avenue from junction with Killala Road to The Bogie’s Roundabout: 6am - 11pm

Nephin Road from junction with The Bogie’s Roundabout to Blackhorse Avenue: 6am - 11pm

Baggot Road from junction with Navan Road to Blackhorse Avenue: 6am - 11pm

Skreen Road from junction with Navan Road to Blackhorse Avenue: 6am - 11pm

Carpenterstown Avenue: 6am - 11pm

Somerton Lane: 6am - 11pm

Rugged Lane: 6am - 11pm

River Road from Ashtown Road to Ratoath Road: 6am - 11pm

Blackhorse Bridge: 8am-11pm

Suir Road Bridge: 8am-11pm

Herberton Bridge: 8am-11pm

Camac Bridge: 8am-11pm

Parnell Bridge: 8am-11pm

Robert Emmet Bridge: 8am-11pm

La Touché Bridge: 8am-11pm

Charlemount Bridge: 8am-11pm

Eustace Bridge: 8am-11pm

Macartney Bridge: 8am-11pm

Huband Bridge: 8am-11pm

Mc Kenny’s Bridge: 8am-11pm

Macquays Bridge: 8am-11pm

Burgh Quay: 8am-11pm

Aston Quay: 8am-11pm

Crampton Quay: 8am-11pm

Wellington Quay: 8am-11pm

Essex Quay: 8am-11pm

Merchant’s Quay: 8am-11pm

Ushers Quay: 8am-11pm

Ushers Island: 8am-11pm

Victoria Quay: 8am-11pm

Johns Road West: 8am-11pm

Military Road: 8am-11pm

Con Colbert Road @ Sarsfield Road Junction: 8am-11pm

Davitt Road from Naas Road to Parnell Road: 8am-11pm

South Circular Road from Conynghan Road to Suir Road: 8am-11pm

Suir Road from Emmet Road to Parnell Road @ the Canal: 8am-11pm

Fishamble Street: 8am-11pm

Winetavern Street: 8am-11pm

Cook Street: 6am-11pm

Oliver Bond Street: 6am-11pm

Bridge Street: 8am-11pm

Infirmary Road: 6am - 11pm

Parkgate Street: 6am - 11pm

Wolfe Tone Quay: 6am - 11pm

Ellis Quay: 6am - 11pm

Arran Quay: 6am - 11pm

Ballyboggan Road: 9am - 11pm

Old Cabra Road: 9am - 11pm

North Circular Road between Infirmary Road and Doyle’s Corner: 6am - 11pm

Inns Quay: 9am - 11pm

Ormond Quay Upper: 9am - 11pm

Ormond Quay Lower: 9am - 11pm

Bachelors Walk: 9am - 11pm

Eden Quay: 9am - 11pm

Custom House Quay: 9am - 11pm

Conyngham Road: 6am - 11pm

North Circular Road from Infirmary road to New Cabra Road Junction: 9am - 11pm

Fingal County Council temporary road closures, Sunday, August 26th

Between 6am and midnight