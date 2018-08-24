Pope in Ireland: Complete guide to weekend traffic restrictions
Widespread road closures will take effect from Saturday morning to facilitate visit
Widespread traffic restrictions will be in place across Dublin from Saturday morning to facilitate the visit of Pope Francis.
On Saturday, 52 roads will be closed around Dublin’s city centre between 6am and 7pm as Pope Francis attends events across the capital.
Road closures will stretch from Patrick Street and Dawson’s Street to Cathal Brugha Street to accommodate the popemobile’s tour of the city from around 4.15pm, which is set to last around 25 minutes with over 100,000 people expected to line the streets.
The popemobile entourage will begin on Cathal Brugha Street, move onto O’Connell Street, across O’Connell Bridge, up Westmoreland Street and continue up Dame Street.
The motorcade will then pass Christchurch Cathedral, go down Bridge Street and across the Liffey onto Church Street to the Capuchin Centre where Pope Francis will meet with homeless families.
Gardaí said the M50, M1 and Dublin Tunnel will be fully open on Saturday, with no restrictions or closures planned.
Dublin Bus will operate a normal Saturday service however there will be significant diversions in place. The Luas will run a normal service between 11am on the Red Line and before 10.30am on the Green Line.
Between 11am-5pm the Abbey Street Stop on the Red Line will remain closed. Services on the Red Line will operate from Tallaght/Saggart to Smithfield and from The Point to Connolly between 3.15pm and 5pm.
On the Green line, services will operate from Brides Glen to St Stephen’s Green and Dominick to Broombridge between 10.30am and 5.30pm with no service between Dawson and Parnell.
Sunday
On Sunday, a controlled access area will be in place from 6am to 11pm which includes closure of roads east of the M50 between and including the N3, N4 and N7; north of the N7 and Grand Canal; south and west of the N2 to Cross Guns Bridge and west of O’Connell Street.
Dublin City Council has listed 86 road closures for Sunday with a further 18 posted by Fingal County Council. Roads in Inchicore, Chapelizod, Ashtown, Castleknock, parts of Clondalkin, Drimnagh, Cabra, the Strawberry Beds and Arbour Hill will be closed throughout the day.
Dublin City Council said the M50 will be fully open on both days and only the inbound lanes at J6 Blanchardstown, J7 Lucan and J9 Red Cow will be closed to all vehicles apart from buses on Sunday.
Dublin Bus will operate a Sunday service with a number of diversions throughout the day. There will be seven dedicated Dublin Bus transport hubs to bring people as close as possible to the Phoenix Park.
Gardaí said under no circumstances will taxi fares to the Phoenix Park, or the roads/streets around the park, be facilitated when the controlled access area is in place. They have asked taxi drivers to be familiar with the restrictions in place.
The Luas Red line will operate from Tallaght/Saggart to Blackhorse and from The Point to Smithfield between 7am-10pm, with no service between Blackhorse and Smithfield. The Connolly stop will be closed for most of the day.
The Green Line will operate from Brides Glen to Broombridge between 7am-11.30pm and from Broombridge passengers will need to walk. The Phibsborough stop will be closed from 3pm-10pm.
Public transport on Sunday will be free for anyone travelling in the Greater Dublin Area with a ticket to the Papal Mass. Gardaí have advised those attending mass at the Phoenix Park to leave their cars at home and to make use of public transport.
Knock
The centre of Knock Village will be closed from 6pm on Saturday. The N17 between Charlestown and Claremorris will be closed from midnight on Saturday until at least 3pm on Sunday.
An Garda Síochana said for those who live and work near Knock, a business and community liaison team is in place to handle queries, working closely with Claremorris Garda station.
A dedicated OPW helpline (01 222 8888) is in operation from 9am-5pm until Monday, August 27th to respond to traffic queries regarding the Papal visit.
Dublin City Council road closures, Saturday, August 25th
- Sean McDermott Street between Buckingham Street and Cumberland Street North: 12pm - 3.45pm
- James Joyce Street 12pm - 3.45pm
- Gloucester Place Lower 12pm - 3.45pm
- Rutland Street Lower 12pm - 3.45pm
- Cathal Brugha Street between Cumberland Street North and O’Connell Street Upper 12pm - 4.30pm
- O’Connell Street Upper 12pm - 4.30pm
- O’Connell Street Lower 12pm - 4.30pm
- Talbot Street between Gardiner Street Lower and Marlborough Street 12pm - 4.30pm
- North Earl Street 12pm - 4.30pm
- Earl Place 12pm - 4.30pm
- Sackville Place 12pm - 4.30pm
- Abbey Street Lower 12pm - 4.30pm
- Old Abbey Street 12pm - 4.30pm
- Harbour Court 12pm - 4.30pm
- Abbey Street Middle from Jervis Street to O’Connell Street Lower 12pm - 4.30pm
- North Lotts 12pm - 4.30pm
- Bachelors Way 12pm - 4.30pm
- Liffey Street Lower 12pm - 4.30pm
- Henry Street Between Jervis Street and Moore Street 12pm - 4.30pm
- Henry Street between Moore Street and O’Connell Street Upper 12pm - 4.30pm
- Moore Street 11am - 4.30pm
- Moore Lane 12pm - 4.30pm
- Rosie Hackett Bridge 12pm - 4.30pm
- O’Connell Bridge 12pm - 4.30pm
- Marlborough Street between Cathal Brugha Street and Talbot Street 6am - 4.30pm
- Cathedral Street 10am (Fri 24/08/18) - 7pm (Sat 25/08/18)
- Thomas Lane 12pm - 4.30pm
- Church Street 12pm - 5.15pm
- Nicholas Avenue 6am - 5.15pm
- Mary’s Lane between Beresford Street and Church Street 12pm - 5.15pm
- May Lane 6am - 5.15pm
- Bow Street between Hammond Lane and North King Street 6am - 5.15pm
- New Church Street 6am - 5.15pm
- Friary Avenue between Friary Grove and Bow Street 6am - 5.15pm
- Red Cow Lane 7am - 5.15pm
- Beresford Street 12pm - 5.15pm
- North King Street between Church Street and Queen Street 7am - 5.15pm
- Hammond Lane 12pm - 5.30pm
- Westmoreland Street from O’Connell Street to College Green 12pm - 5pm
- Dame Street from College Green to George’s Street 12pm - 5pm
- Dame Street from George’s Street to Lord Edward Street 10am - 5pm
- Lord Edward Street 10am - 5pm
- High Street from Christchurch Place to Bridge Street 12pm - 5pm
- Bridge Street from High Street to Merchant’s Quay 12pm - 5pm
- Burgh Quay 12pm - 5pm
- Nassau Street from Dawson Street to Lower Grafton Street 12pm - 5pm
- Lower Grafton Street from Nassau Street to College Green 12pm - 5pm
- College Street from Pearse Street to College Green 12pm - 5pm
- D’Olier Street from Burgh Quay to College Street 12pm - 5pm
- Patrick Street from High Street to Kevin Street 12pm - 5pm
- Cork Hill 10am -5pm
- Castle Street 10am -5pm
Sunday, August 26th
- JFK Drive from junction with JFK Avenue to Camac Park: 6am - 11pm
- JFK Road from junction with Bluebell Avenue to Killeen Road: 6am - 11pm
- JFK Avenue from junction with JFK Road to Old Naas Road: 6am - 11pm
- Old Naas Road from junction with JFK Drive to Bluebell Avenue: 6am - 11pm
- Bluebell Avenue from junction with JFK Road to Bluebell Road: 6am - 11pm
- Kylemore Road from junction with Old Naas Road to Old Lucan Road: 6am - 11pm
- Kylemore Park South from junction with Kylemore Road to Kylemore Park West: 6am - 11pm
- Kylemore Park West from junction with Kylemore Park South to Kylemore Park North: 6am - 11pm
- Kylemore Park North from junction with Kylemore Road to Killeen Road: 6am - 11pm
- Killeen Road from junction with Kylemore Park North to New Nangor Road: 6am - 11pm
- Park West Road from junction with Killeen Road to roundabout on Park West Avenue: 6am - 11pm
- Le Fanu Road from junction with Kylemore Park North to Kylemore Avenue (Raheen Park): 6am -11pm
- Kylemore Way from junction with Kylemore Road to Jamestown Road: 6am - 11pm
- Landen Road from junction with Kylemore Road to Thomond Road: 6am - 11pm
- Ballyfermot Road from junction with Ballyfermot Parade (Tesco) to St. Laurence’s Road: 6am - 11pm
- Le Fanu Road from junction with Ballyfermot Road to Kylemore Road: 6am - 11pm
- Chapelizod Hill Road from junction with Kylemore Road to Old Lucan Road: 6am - 11pm
- Old Lucan Road from junction with Kylemore Road to Chapelizod Bridge: 6am - 11pm
- Chapelizod Bridge (Anna Livia Bridge Over River Liffey): 6am - 11pm
- Chapelizod Road from junction with Martin’s Row to South Circular Road (Chapelizod and Islandbridge Gate included): 6am - 11pm
- Martin’s Row from junction with Knockmaroon Hill to Chapelizod Road: 6am - 11pm
- Castleknock Road from junction with Blackhorse Avenue (including Ashtown Gate) to R147 Navan Road at Ashtown Roundabout (Halfway House Roundabout): 6am - 11pm
- Blackhorse Avenue from junction with Castleknock Road to Glenbeigh Road: 6am - 11pm
- From R147 Navan Road at Ashtown Roundabout (Halfway House Roundabout) to Cabra Crossroads (Junction of Ratoath Road/ New Cabra Road / Old Cabra Road): 6am - 11pm
- Ashtown Road from junction with River Road to Ashtown Roundabout (Halfway House Roundabout): 6am - 11pm
- Ballyboggan Road from junction with Ratoath Road to Finglas Road: 6am - 11pm
- Ratoath Road from junction with River Road to Cabra Crossroads: 6am - 11pm
- Broombridge Road from junction with Ballyboggan Road to Fassaugh Avenue: 6am - 11pm
- Fassaugh Avenue from junction with Killala Road to The Bogie’s Roundabout: 6am - 11pm
- Nephin Road from junction with The Bogie’s Roundabout to Blackhorse Avenue: 6am - 11pm
- Baggot Road from junction with Navan Road to Blackhorse Avenue: 6am - 11pm
- Skreen Road from junction with Navan Road to Blackhorse Avenue: 6am - 11pm
- Carpenterstown Avenue: 6am - 11pm
- Somerton Lane: 6am - 11pm
- Rugged Lane: 6am - 11pm
- River Road from Ashtown Road to Ratoath Road: 6am - 11pm
- Blackhorse Bridge: 8am-11pm
- Suir Road Bridge: 8am-11pm
- Herberton Bridge: 8am-11pm
- Camac Bridge: 8am-11pm
- Parnell Bridge: 8am-11pm
- Robert Emmet Bridge: 8am-11pm
- La Touché Bridge: 8am-11pm
- Charlemount Bridge: 8am-11pm
- Eustace Bridge: 8am-11pm
- Macartney Bridge: 8am-11pm
- Huband Bridge: 8am-11pm
- Mc Kenny’s Bridge: 8am-11pm
- Macquays Bridge: 8am-11pm
- Burgh Quay: 8am-11pm
- Aston Quay: 8am-11pm
- Crampton Quay: 8am-11pm
- Wellington Quay: 8am-11pm
- Essex Quay: 8am-11pm
- Merchant’s Quay: 8am-11pm
- Ushers Quay: 8am-11pm
- Ushers Island: 8am-11pm
- Victoria Quay: 8am-11pm
- Johns Road West: 8am-11pm
- Military Road: 8am-11pm
- Con Colbert Road @ Sarsfield Road Junction: 8am-11pm
- Davitt Road from Naas Road to Parnell Road: 8am-11pm
- South Circular Road from Conynghan Road to Suir Road: 8am-11pm
- Suir Road from Emmet Road to Parnell Road @ the Canal: 8am-11pm
- Fishamble Street: 8am-11pm
- Winetavern Street: 8am-11pm
- Cook Street: 6am-11pm
- Oliver Bond Street: 6am-11pm
- Bridge Street: 8am-11pm
- Infirmary Road: 6am - 11pm
- Parkgate Street: 6am - 11pm
- Wolfe Tone Quay: 6am - 11pm
- Ellis Quay: 6am - 11pm
- Arran Quay: 6am - 11pm
- Ballyboggan Road: 9am - 11pm
- Old Cabra Road: 9am - 11pm
- North Circular Road between Infirmary Road and Doyle’s Corner: 6am - 11pm
- Inns Quay: 9am - 11pm
- Ormond Quay Upper: 9am - 11pm
- Ormond Quay Lower: 9am - 11pm
- Bachelors Walk: 9am - 11pm
- Eden Quay: 9am - 11pm
- Custom House Quay: 9am - 11pm
- Conyngham Road: 6am - 11pm
- North Circular Road from Infirmary road to New Cabra Road Junction: 9am - 11pm
Fingal County Council temporary road closures, Sunday, August 26th
Between 6am and midnight
- Knockmaroon Hill from junction with Tower Road to Martin’s Row
- Lower Lucan Road from junction with Knockmaroon Hill to Lucan Bridge
- Somerton Lane
- Rugged Lane
- Tower Road from junction with Knockmaroon Hill to White’s Road
- White’s Road from junction with Tower Road to White’s Gate
- College Road from junction with Tower Road/White’s Road to Castleknock Road
- Luttrellstown Road from junction with White’s Road/Tower Road via Sandpits to junction with Porterstown Road/Rugged Lane.
- Carpenterstown Road from junction with Luttrellstown Road to Diswellstown Road (Carpenter Pub Roundabout)
- Anna Liffey Mills Road (Tinkers Hill) from junction with Lower Lucan Road (Strawberry Beds) to junction with Westmanstown Road
- Castleknock Road from junction with Roselawn Road to R147/Navan Road at Ashtown Roundabout(Halfway House)
- Laurel Lodge Road from junction with Castleknock Road to Laverna Roundabout/ Carpenterstown Road East.
- Auburn Avenue from junction with R147/Navan Road to Castleknock Road
- R147/Navan Road from junction with M50 (J7) to Ashtown Roundabout (Halfway House)
- R147 Navan Road Parkway Train Station overpass including all ramps
- Ashtown Road from junction with River Road to R147/Navan Road (Ashtown Roundabout)
- River Road from junction with Ashtown Road to junction with Dunsink Lane
- Dunsink Lane from junction with R147/Navan Road to Dunsink Observatory