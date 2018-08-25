Pope Francis visits Ireland: Pontiff arrives in Dublin Airport

Pope Francis has arrived in Dublin, where more than 600,000 people are expected to turn out in Dublin and Knock this weekend for the first papal visit in 39 years.

After walking down the steps from the plane, the Pope was greeted by Irish Foreign Affairs minister Simon Coveney, his wife Ruth and their three daughters Jessica, Beth and Annalise. Mr Coveney's youngest daughter, five-year-old Annalise, presented Francis with a bouquet of flowers. The bouquet included thistles, yellow and white roses and green foilage.

The Boland family, who attended the World Meeting of Families, presented him with a vestment they designed.

An Alitalia flight AZ4000 carrying the Pope had taken off from Rome-Fiumicino airport and arrived in Dublin Airport at 10.30am.

The plane arrives in Dublin Airport. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne

Pope Francis arrives at Dublin International Airport, at the start of his two-day visit to Ireland. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

The 81-year-old’s busy itinerary during his 36-hour visit begins with a stop at Áras an Uachtaráin where he will meet President Michael D Higgins. Francis will then meet Taoiseach Leo Varadkar as well as church leaders, members of the Government, Norther Ireland political leaders and members of the judiciary in Dublin Castle.

He will travel through Dublin city centre in the “popemobile” on his way to a private visit at the Capuchin Day Centre for homeless families near Smithfield. On Saturday evening, the pope will make a speech at the Festival of Families concert at Croke Park.

On Sunday, he will fly to the Knock Shrine in Co Mayo and then return to Dublin for public mass in Phoenix Park before the Argentine’s departure for Rome at 6.45pm.

Traffic restrictions

Widespread traffic restrictions will be in place across Dublin from Saturday morning to facilitate the visit of Pope Francis.

On Saturday, when the pope arrives at Dublin Airport, 52 roads will be closed around Dublin’s city centre between 6am and 7pm as he attends events across the capital.

These road closures will stretch from Patrick Street and Dawson’s street to Cathal Brugha Street, Sean McDermott Street and King’s Street North. Dame Street, College Green and part of Nassau Street will be closed along with all streets leading onto O’Connell Street to accommodate the popemobile’s tour of the city.

Dublin Bus will operate a normal Saturday service however there will be significant diversions in place. Irish Rail will operate a normal service on Saturday, however the car park at Connolly station will be closed to the public.

The Luas will run a normal service before 11am on the Red Line and before 10.30am on the Green Line. Between 11am-5pm the Abbey Street Stop on the Red Line will remain closed. Services on the Red Line will operate from Tallaght/Saggart to Smithfield and from The Point to Connolly between 3.15pm and 5pm. Normal service on the red line will resume at 5pm.

On the Green line, services will operate from Brides Glen to St Stephen’s green and Dominick to Broombridge between 10.30am and 5.30pm with no service between Dawson and Parnell. Normal service will resume at 5.30pm.

A controlled access zone will remain in place around Dublin city until 11pm on Sunday. Some 86 roads, including all routes along the Quays both north and south of the city and any streets in the vicinity of Phoenix Park, will remain closed from 8am-11pm.

Knock is under a de-facto shutdown from Saturday evening in advance of the one-hour appearance. No-one other than residents can stay in the Co Mayo village overnight. The main N17 road between Charlestown and Claremorris will close from midnight until at at least 3pm on Sunday.

Weather forecast

The Pope will arrive to a mix of cloud and sunny spells, according to Met Eireann. There is a chance of a few isolated showers but they are few and far between.

Meanwhile, mild temperatures of around 17 degrees will help make pleasant conditions for the Festival of Families event at Croke Park later that evening.

On Saturday night things will take a turn with heavy rain clouds gathering across the country.

As heavy bands of rain pass over the country late on Saturday night, they threaten a wet start at both papal destinations but should have cleared up by the time his holiness arrives.

Festival of Families

It’s a Catholic church celebration of the role of the family, held in cities around the world every three years. Around 70,000 people are expected at a two-hour Croke Park concert, which has a star-studded line-up including Italian tenor Andrew Botcelli, Daniel O’Donnell, Nathan Carter, Paddy Moloney, Riverdance, Dana Masters, Celine Byrne, Moya Brennan, The Begley Family and The Priests. None quite as famous though as God’s representative on Earth: the Pope’s speech on Saturday evening is billed as the highlight.

Pope Francis waves as he boards an airplane at Rome’s Fiumicino international airport. Photograph: Andrew Medichini/AP

Sunday schedule

After breakfast, Pope Francis will fly from Dublin to Knock where 45,000 devotees are expected to endure long walks and no seating to catch a glimpse of him at the Chapel of Knock Shrine, where he will lead the Angelus. Organisers say those travelling for the event should prepare for a lot of walking, a lot of waiting and a lot of standing. There will be designated “rest zones” as well as food and drink stations. You can bring a portable seat.

After Knock, he will fly back to Dublin to the Phoenix Park again where he will be the chief celebrant in a special 3pm Mass at the site of the Papal Cross. Like Knock, there will be “rest zones” as well as food and drink stations. More than 1,000 doctors, nurses and paramedics will be stationed at 1.5 km intervals on all routes to the Papal Cross. The Phoenix Park in its entirety will be closed from Friday evening to late Monday.

Prohibited items

The organisers of Sunday’s papal Mass in Dublin’s Phoenix Park say those attending should be prepared to do “a lot of walking”.

Selfie sticks, air horns, large umbrellas and alcohol are among the items that those attending will not be allowed to bring in.

Some 2,500 gardaí will be on duty on Sunday with about 700 of the officers to be based in the Phoenix Park for the Mass.

Watching on TV

RTÉ will broadcast coverage throughout the weekend. On RTÉ One there will be live rolling coverage of all the public events, while live coverage of The Festival of Families event on Saturday will be broadcast on RTÉ2. The broadcaster said it will announce specific schedule details in the coming weeks.

Protests

A “solidarity event” for those hurt or abused by the Catholic Church is being organised for Dublin’s Garden of Remembrance to coincide with the papal Mass in the Phoenix Park. for 3pm on Sunday, August 26th.