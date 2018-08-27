Pope Francis ‘heard message’ over Tuam mother and baby home, Zappone says

Minister for Children Katherine Zappone has said there was a “clear sense of recognition” on the face of Pope Francis when she mentioned the Tuam mother and baby home to him during his visit to Ireland.

Ms Zappone said she told the pontiff that she hopes the Catholic Church will make reparation to the women and babies who lived in the Co Galway home, where the remains of 796 infants were buried in a septic tank.

Historian Catherine Corless carried out extensive research which led to the discovery of a mass grave for infants on the site of the Bon Secours home. A vigil was held there during the pope’s visit at the weekend.

Ms Zappone said she spoke to the pope in Italian, which she had practiced for days, but that he responded to her in English.

The words she said to him in Italian were: “I am responsible for the Tuam mother and baby home, children’s remains were found in sewage system there. I hope church will make reparation for its part in this shameful chapter,” Ms Zappone told RTÉ’s Today with Miriam.”

She said she told the pontiff the issue “is important and I will write to you in detail”.

She added: “He looked into my eyes and said thank you for saying that.”

Ms Zappone said there had been a “clear sense of recognition” on his face when she mentioned the mother and baby home.

‘Blown away’

She added that she was “blown away” when he later referenced their conversation during his speech in Dublin Castle.

The pope on Sunday night said he would “study” a memo given to him by Ms Zappone on the Tuam home. “It touched my heart, that is why I wanted to repeat it during my speech [at Dublin Castle],” he told journalists on the plane back to Rome.

“I had never heard of these mothers, they call it the laundromat of women where an unwed woman is pregnant and goes into these hospitals, I don’t know what they call them, schools, run by the nuns and then they gave children to the people in adoption,” he continued.

“It was for me painful [to hear] but with the awareness that I have could help clear these things up.”

President Michael D Higgins, who spoke with the pope in Spanish, told Ms Zappone that the Pope had been grateful for the direct way she spoke with him.

Baby socks and shoes are attached to the list of children names at the site of where the remains of 796 babies where uncovered at a site of a former mother and baby home in Tuam, Co Galway. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters.

Ms Zappone said she knew it was important to follow up so she had compiled a memo which she asked to be given to the pope’s people. In it, she again urged the church to make reparation for its shameful role in the mother and baby homes, “willingly, unconditionally and immediately.”

She said she was certain he was hearing what people of Tuam are saying.

“He’s hearing the message and that’s the most important thing.”

Memo

A memo will shortly be brought to Government, she said, outlining the options for Tuam, these include to leave the site as it is with a memorial or to carry out a full excavation, exhumation and identification of the remains.

It was important that the Government be respectful of all views, she said.

Last month, Ms Zappone said a recommendation on the future of the burial site was expected to be announced in early autumn. She told a public meeting in Tuam it was her personal opinion that the possibility of exhumation and reinterment in a respectful and sensitive manner should be investigated.

The Minister also said she was willing to introduce any legislation required to ensure the approach decided on could be carried out.

The State’s Commission of Investigation, which was set up to examine the actions of 18 State-linked religious institutions, confirmed in March 2017 that it had discovered “significant quantities” of infant bones at the Tuam site, which was managed by the Bon Secours Sisters between 1925 and 1961.

Galway County Council was asked to liaise with the investigation, local residents and other interested parties, and it undertook a public consultation, which is intended to inform a future Government decision.