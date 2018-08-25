Pope Francis begins his journey to Ireland

Pope Francis has begun his journey to Ireland, where more than 600,000 people are expected to turn out in Dublin and Knock this week for the first papal visit in 39 years.

An Alitalia flight AZ4000 carrying the Pope has taken off from Rome-Fiumicino airport and is expected to arrive in Dublin Airport at 10.30am.

The 81-year-old’s busy itinerary during his 36-hour visit begins with a stop at Áras an Uachtaráin where he will meet President Michael D Higgins. Francis will then meet Taoiseach Leo Varadkar as well as church leaders, members of the Government, Northern Ireland political leaders and members of the judiciary in Dublin Castle.

He will travel through Dublin city centre in the “popemobile” on his way to a private visit at the Capuchin Day Centre for homeless families near Smithfield. On Saturday evening, the pope will make a speech at the Festival of Families concert at Croke Park.

On Sunday, he will fly to the Knock Shrine in Co Mayo and then return to Dublin for public mass in Phoenix Park before the Argentine’s departure for Rome at 6.45pm.

Widespread traffic restrictions will be in place across Dublin from Saturday morning to facilitate the visit of Pope Francis.

On Saturday, when the pope arrives at Dublin Airport, 52 roads will be closed around Dublin’s city centre between 6am and 7pm as he attends events across the capital.