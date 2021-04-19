Poor weather hampers search for woman missing in Comeragh mountains

Worsening weather has hampered efforts to find a woman missing in the Comeragh mountains in Co Waterford.

Plans to use a search helicopter were cancelled as fog, mist and rain engulfed the area on Monday during the operation to find the moutain runner aged in her late 30s.

The search was due to be called off at 9pm on Monday and to resume on Tuesday morning in the hope that the weather would improve and the Rescue 117 helicopter could be brought in to help.

The woman was due to return from her run at around 2pm on Sunday, but emergency services were alerted at 3pm when her husband did not hear from her. The woman had been running on a loop trail around Coumshingaun lake, a popular but steep attraction for mountain runners.

Rescue teams are not ruling out the possibility that the woman may have picked up an injury and sought shelter in woodland. Attempts to contact her by phone have not been successful.

South East Mountain Rescue (SEMRA), the Civil Defence, the Search and Rescue Dog Association and members of other mountain rescue teams from Kerry, Dublin and Wicklow joined the operation on Monday. Appeals have also been made to landowners in the area to search their fields.

“We believe that the lady who is missing completed her run successfully but is not a navigator,” SEMRA spokeswoman Liz Browne said.

“Heavy cloud descended on the mountain. We are working on the belief that she became disorientated...Her phone is still operational as it is ringing out but she could have let it fall and damaged it or she could have lost it unbeknownst to herself.”

Gardaí have appealed to hill walkers and farmers in the Coumsinghaun, Mahon Falls, Ballymacarabry and Rathgormack areas to be on alert for any sightings of the woman and to contact Tramore Garda station on 051-381333.