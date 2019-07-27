Police targeted by explosive device in Co Armagh

A viable device discovered in Co Armagh was an attempt by dissident republican to murder police officers, the PSNI has said.

On Saturday Chief Inspector Barney O’Connor said at about midnight police received a report of a loud bang in the Tullygally Road area of Craigavon.

A short time later the PSNI was contacted by a Belfast-based newspaper who reported that a call had been made to them claiming a device had been fired at a police patrol but had missed its target.

The senior officer said: “We responded along with ATO colleagues and a suspicious object was located. A full security clearance operation was implemented and this is continuing at present.

“At this stage we believe the device to be viable and that this was an attempt by dissident republican terrorists to murder police officers.

“At present it is unclear if the device was fired at a passing patrol or if this attack was set up in such a way as to target those local police officers responding to the area following reports from the public.”

He condemned those behind “this cowardly and despicable act of terrorism”.

“They offer nothing to this community and their actions here do not reflect the wishes of the vast majority of the law abiding residents of this area,” he added.

Upon completion of the security operation the device will be subject to detailed forensic examination.

‘Devastation’

DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley said “the actions of a few mindless individuals could have resulted in a scene of devastation today”.

“Dissident republican activity must be thwarted at all costs,” he added. “Activity like this should not belong within pockets of our society.

“I pay tribute to those Police officers involved last night and thank them for their service, in such a frightening situation.

“I hope those responsible face the full weight of the law.

“Therefore I urge anyone with any details to bring that forward to the police.”

Sinn Féin Upper Bann MLA John O’Dowd said the attempt to kill police officers was “wrong and I condemn it utterly”.

“There can be no place in our society for these type of actions,” he said.

“It has also caused considerable disruption to the local community and I have visited the area and spoken to some of those caught up in it.

“Residents were evacuated from their homes after midnight and the security alert is continuing while searches are carried out.

“Those responsible for this incident have nothing to offer the local community or society as a whole.

“They need to end these futile actions immediately and let the community here live in peace.”